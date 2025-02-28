A contribution of $400,000 will help with design and planning for future facility in Iqaluit

IQALUIT, NU, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Elders deserve a dignified life and a home where they remain connected to their friends, families, and culture. Investing in opportunities for Elders to age in place while maintaining active and independent lives strengthens community bonds, and give new pathways to connect generations.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a federal investment of up to $400,000 to Pairijiit Tigummiaqtikkut, an Elder-led Inuit non-profit association in Iqaluit. This funding will support technical drawings for an Elders housing facility and community complex along with the development of tender-ready plans. The organization plans to open its new housing facility for Christmas 2027.

Nunavut faces a critical shortage of independent living options for Elders. This project will help address the housing and community resource gap for Elders in Iqaluit, supporting their health, autonomy and well-being. Through this investment, the Government of Canada, through CanNor, is helping Iqaluit Elders access housing that allows them to remain in Nunavut and thrive. The project also aligns with CanNor objectives through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program by supporting small-scale infrastructure development that addresses specific community needs and contributes to increased prosperity and local capacity.

"No Elder should have to leave their community due to a lack of local care. Our government is proud to support Pairijiit Tigummiaqtikkut as they work alongside Elders to design housing and a community complex in Iqaluit. This facility will provide much-needed housing and support for the city's growing Elder population while also fostering language, cultural skills, and social stability for the broader community."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Pairijiit Tigummiaqtikkut is grateful for CanNor's support and contribution to a project that benefits Elders, families and the community. This experience will build the resources and skills to support options for independent Elder accommodations all across Nunavut."

- Ainiak Korgak, Chairperson, Pairijiit Tigummiaqtikkut

CanNor is contributing up to $400,000 over one year for this project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program.

over one year for this project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. Pairijiit Tigummiaqtikkut is contributing $175,000 , with the Amaroq Hunter's & Trappers Association contributing $25,000 . The total funding for Phase 2 of this project is $600,000 .

, with the Amaroq Hunter's & Trappers Association contributing . The total funding for Phase 2 of this project is . IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

innovation economy. The Pairijiit Tigummiaqtikkut Society, founded in 1987, is an Inuit not-for-profit society with a mandate to provide support, services, programming and advocacy for Elders.

Once complete, the facility will have Elders housing, along with meeting space, country food distribution, a cafeteria a radio and recording studio, physiotherapy space, a health clinic and daycare.

