Minister Anandasangaree announces $6 M investment to strengthen energy security in Nunavut

A CanNor contribution of up to $6 million will support front-end engineering and design work exploring a waterpower project near Iqaluit

IQALUIT, NU, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is rich in renewable resources that can power homes and businesses with cleaner, more reliable energy. In the North, investments in renewable energy can help reduce dependence on carbon-intensive diesel power plants, which remain the primary energy source for many northern communities, including Iqaluit and all other Nunavut communities.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a federal investment of up to $6 million to the Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation (NNC) towards its Phase III front-end engineering and design work to construct a waterpower project near Iqaluit. This includes gathering field data, navigating regulatory processes, conducting engineering and design work, developing financial models, and maintaining public engagement. This investment builds on $7 million provided by Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada in 2021. The completed Iqaluit Nukkiksautiit Project would feature a 15-30 megawatt (MW) traditional waterpower project located about 60 kilometres northeast of the City of Iqaluit.

The Government of Canada is committed to investing in Northern infrastructure that strengthens energy independence, reduces reliance on fossil fuels, and drives economic growth. This includes supporting local projects that harness the North's immense renewable energy potential, strengthen energy sovereignty and security, and create meaningful careers and job opportunities for Northerners.

"Investing in the Iqaluit Nukkiksautiit Project means investing in the long-term energy security and economic growth of Nunavut. By advancing local renewable energy solutions, we are helping to create good jobs, reduce emissions, and strengthen energy independence for Iqaluit and the territory."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"This Qikiqtani Inuit Association led project initiated in 2005 is a long-term plan to supply a sustainable, affordable, and reliable source of energy in Nunavut's capital. This nation building initiative would decrease Nunavut's carbon footprint, reduce our territory's reliance on diesel fuel, and provide Nunavut's capital with a renewable energy supply. Iqaluit Hydroelectric would signal a decisive move towards clean energy and self-sufficiency for Nunavut. These investments are extremely timely, as now, more than ever before, we need to look at investing in our own country's energy security and bolstering our economy.

- The Honourable P.J. Akeeagok, Premier of Nunavut

"The Qikiqtani Inuit Association has long advocated for safeguarding the lands and waters that are essential to Inuit culture. The transition to renewable energy helps to protect the land, waters, and wildlife that are integral to Inuit life, aligning with the QIA's efforts to preserve our environment for future generations. By reducing our reliance on imported diesel and utilizing local, renewable energy resources, we not only honor our traditional stewardship of the land but also build resilience and independence."

- Olayuk Akesuk, President, Qikiqtani Inuit Association

"As Inuit, our culture and traditions are rooted in our land. The Iqaluit Nukkiksautiit Project is not just about cleaner energy; it's about creating a sustainable, self-sufficient future for Iqalungmiut. By leading the way in renewable energy, we take an active role in shaping our own future. Investing in local energy solutions means investing in future generations of Inuit, ensuring access to our land, waters and resources, for many years to come."

- Harry Flaherty, President & CEO, Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation

CanNor is contributing up to $6 million over five years for this project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a funding agreement.





over five years for this project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a funding agreement. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.





innovation economy. CIRNAC's Northern REACHE program provided $7 million to the Iqaluit Nukkiksautiit Project over 3 years starting in 2021 to support early feasibility activities. The Northern REACHE program supports Indigenous and northern communities' transition away from diesel fuel for electricity and heating.





to the Iqaluit Nukkiksautiit Project over 3 years starting in 2021 to support early feasibility activities. The Northern REACHE program supports Indigenous and northern communities' transition away from diesel fuel for electricity and heating. The Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation (NNC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qikiqtaaluk Corporation, the regional Inuit Economic Development Corporation for the Qikiqtani Region owned by the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA).





The proposed project site on the Kuugaluk ( McKeand River South ) was selected after an extensive analysis and public consultations in previous project phases, and is supported by the Government of Nunavut , Qikiqtani Inuit Association, and the City of Iqaluit .

