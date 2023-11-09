OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to providing Canadians with the information and tools to keep the government accountable on how it uses resources to deliver results for Canadians.

Today, Treasury Board President Anita Anand tabled the annual Departmental Results Reports in Parliament.

These reports measure progress toward objectives set out in annual Departmental Plans, giving Canadians a clear view of the government's commitments, plans, and performance for the fiscal year.

The Government of Canada made progress on a number of priorities presented in annual Departmental Plans.

This includes progress on key government priorities like implementing an early childhood learning and care system across Canada; making investments for obtaining and maintaining affordable housing; and releasing our United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan as part of our ongoing efforts to make meaningful progress towards reconciliation and respect of Indigenous Peoples' rights. In addition, many departments also reported on their efforts at achieving the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and considered factors such as Gender-Based Analysis Plus as part of the delivery of programs and services to Canadians.

Additionally, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat specifically has made progress in several areas, including publishing Canada's Digital Ambition 2023 to guide the government's digital transformation, increasing diversity and inclusion in the workforce, and creating the Let's Talk Federal Regulations platform to consult Canadians on regulatory proposals.

By monitoring these results, Canadians can see how the government allocates resources to achieve its objectives.

The data in Departmental Results Reports is also available through GC InfoBase, an online tool that presents performance results and indicators using easy-to-understand interactive infographics.

The government will continue to increase and improve the information available to Canadians and parliamentarians to ensure planning, spending, and results from taxpayer dollars are transparent and open to all Canadians.

Quote

"We know that an open and transparent government leads to better government for all Canadians. Providing the public and parliamentarians with insight into government performance through the Departmental Results Reports is an important measure of accountability to taxpayers. While we have delivered positive results on many key items, I will continue to work with all my colleagues to ensure we are prudent and effective with taxpayer dollars."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

Departmental Results Reports are part of the annual Estimates cycle and supply process.

They provide details on an organization's mandate, commitments and results achieved.

GC InfoBase provides easy access to the results information from each Departmental Plan and Departmental Results Report, using easy-to-understand interactive infographics.

Information on the savings outlined in Budget 2023 will be included in the Main Estimates, Departmental Plans and Departmental Results Reports.

