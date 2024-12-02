MONTRÉAL, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - International civil aviation brings the world together. Working with our international partners is key to ensuring our skies stay safe, secure, accessible and sustainable.

The President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, the Honourable Anita Anand, spoke today at the Symposium on Accessibility in International Civil Aviation. This event, hosted jointly by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Airports Council International (ACI) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), aims to address the challenges and efforts of Member States, industry and other stakeholders and to enhance international collaboration to make air travel more accessible.

Minister Anand outlined some of the barriers to accessibility that affect the dignity and safety of travellers with disabilities and reduced mobility, insisting that the aviation industry must continue current efforts to pursue a seamless, global approach to ensure accessibility at every stage of the travel experience.

The goal is a global aviation system that is universally accessible. Persons with disabilities must be included in the conversations that lead to addressing the challenges they face when travelling.

This is also why the Government of Canada held a National Air Accessibility Summit last May to bring together members of the disability community and industry, to look for immediate and long-term solutions.

On the occasion of ICAO's 80th anniversary, Minister Anand reiterated Canada's unwavering commitment as both proud host state and dedicated member state to helping ICAO reach its vision of a safe, secure and sustainable global civil aviation system.

"Accessibility in air travel is one of my top priorities. We're on the right track, with our international partners working together to make air travel accessible for all passengers. Canada is honoured to welcome ACI, IATA and ICAO and many others right here in Montreal, the world capital of civil aviation, for these conversations. I also want to congratulate ICAO on their milestone 80th anniversary. Canada values our long-standing relationship and look forward to continuing our successful collaboration long into the future."

Quick facts

The Convention on International Civil Aviation, known more commonly today as the 'Chicago Convention', was signed in 1944 and established the core principles permitting the safe and orderly development of international air transport. This led to the creation of the specialized agency which has overseen it ever since – the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

As a founding member and leading contributor to ICAO, Canada has been proud host state since 1947, and we are fully committed to ICAO's mission.

has been proud host state since 1947, and we are fully committed to ICAO's mission. Part V of the Canada Transportation Act establishes the framework for ensuring that the federal transportation network is inclusive and barrier-free for persons with disabilities.

establishes the framework for ensuring that the federal transportation network is inclusive and barrier-free for persons with disabilities. The Accessible Transportation for Persons with Disabilities Regulations (2019), developed and enforced by the Canadian Transportation Agency under the authority of the Canada Transportation Act, set rules to make air, rail, marine, interprovincial bus, and terminal services accessible.

