Minister Anand launches public consultations on Canada's first artificial intelligence (AI) strategy for the federal public service

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, launched public consultations on Canada's first artificial intelligence (AI) strategy for the federal public service. This next phase of the public consultation process will gather insights from Canadians across the country on how artificial intelligence should, or shouldn't, be used in the federal government.

The announcement took place during the annual meeting with digital government ministers from the Canadian federal, provincial, and territorial governments at the Symposium on Digital Trust and Cyber Security. The symposium brings together digital government leaders to collaborate on digital transformation initiatives across Canada, including the advancement of cyber security, digital trust, and responsible use of AI.

Consultations for the strategy began in May 2024 at a roundtable with prominent AI experts and leaders in academia and private and public sectors from across Canada. Consultations with representatives of academia, bargaining agents, civil society, the public service, Indigenous communities, and industry have already taken place. So far, the feedback received reinforces that the strategy needs to be human-centered, collaborative, trusted, and ready for safe, secure, and successful AI adoption across government.

Once developed, the strategy will align and accelerate responsible AI adoption throughout the federal public service. It will outline how the Government of Canada will leverage AI in technology and operations to enhance productivity of public servants, increase our capacity for science and research, and deliver improved digital services for people in Canada.

Events like the symposium are vital to building on Canada's digital progress, ensuring better and consistent service delivery to Canadians, and finding solutions to challenges that involve multiple levels of government, including the responsible use of AI.

"Artificial intelligence holds immense potential to transform how the federal government delivers services to Canadians. Through this public consultation process, we are gathering diverse perspectives from across the country to ensure that AI is deployed in a way that is responsible, inclusive, and human-centered. By developing Canada's first AI strategy for the public service, we are laying the foundation for innovative, efficient, and trusted government operations that meet the evolving needs of all Canadians."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

On April 24, 2024 , the President of the Treasury Board announced the launch of this strategy which is supported by $2.4 billion in AI investments in the recent 2024 federal budget.

, the President of the Treasury Board announced the launch of this strategy which is supported by in AI investments in the recent 2024 federal budget. The public consultation will be posted on Canada.ca and will run from September 16 to October 31, 2024 .

. The GC AI Strategy is expected to be published on Canada.ca in spring 2025.

