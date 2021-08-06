Minister Alghabra meets with elected municipal officials on the Lac-Mégantic bypass project

LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, travelled to Lac-Mégantic and met with local stakeholders to reiterate his commitment to the Lac-Mégantic Bypass project.

The Minister first met with Julie Morin, Mayor of Lac-Mégantic, Gaby Gendron, Mayor of Frontenac, and Jacques Breton, Mayor of Nantes, at Lac-Mégantic City Hall. This meeting provided an opportunity to reiterate the government's support and to discuss progress on the project. The Minister then went to the Espace de mémoire to remember the tragic events of 2013.

The Government of Canada has established an accelerated timeline that will allow the project to be completed in 2023. This social reconstruction project will continue to be a priority for the Government of Canada until it is fully realized.

"I am very pleased to have had the opportunity to meet today with key stakeholders as part of the bypass project. Our government is committed to working collaboratively with them throughout the project."

The honorable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The bypass project continues to move forward for the well-being of families and citizens of Lac–Mégantic. We will continue to support them in this project, which is essential to the community. »

Soraya Martinez Ferrada

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport

