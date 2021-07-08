"Now more than ever, Canadians are aware of the importance of good mental health at work and home, and at the same time, many need extra support," said Mary Ann Baynton, Director of Strategy and Collaboration, Workplace Strategies for Mental Health. "Since every campus is different, these 14 grants allow each the flexibility to fund programs or create initiatives that suit their needs."

The final recipients are:

University of Waterloo – Waterloo, Ont.

Lethbridge College – Lethbridge, Alta.

Nipissing University – North Bay, Ont.

Keyin College – Newfoundland

Carleton University – Ottawa, Ont.

University of Ottawa – Ottawa, Ont.

Keyin College – Windsor, Ont.

Wilfrid Laurier – Brantford, Ont.

Concordia University – Edmonton, Alta.

Capilano University – North Vancouver, BC.

Sheridan College – Oakville, Ont.

Camosun College – Victoria, BC.

Wilfrid Laurier – Waterloo, Ont.

University of Regina – Regina, Sask.

From a new mental health workshop, to free workbooks and wellness activities, each grant recipient has a unique plan in place for their new funding. For example, last year Sheridan College purchased gift cards to support those experiencing food insecurity and gave staff and faculty subscriptions to a meditation app.

"It's a pleasure to team up with like-minded organizations like Workplace Strategies for Mental Health. Over the past two years, we've seen these grants make a tangible difference across campuses in Canada," said Sarah Jenner, Co-founder and Executive Director, Mindful Employer Canada. "With the extra support, many resources that support mental health and well-being have come to life. We're thrilled to be able to help youth shift from survival mode to thriving mode."

The Mindful Campuses project was created in 2019 to support post-secondary institutions, their staff, faculty and students across Canada.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

About Workplace Strategies for Mental Health

Established in 2007, Workplace Strategies for Mental Health is a leading source of free and practical tools and resources designed to help with the prevention, intervention and management of workplace mental health issues. Around the world, Canada is recognized as a leader in workplace mental health. Many individuals and organizations contributed to this distinction and it's been a privilege to play a part in many important initiatives. For more information, visit the website at WorkplaceStrategiesforMentalHealth.com.

SOURCE Canada Life

For further information: Liz Kulyk, Assistant Vice-President, Media & Public Affairs, The Canada Life Assurance Company, 204-391-8515, [email protected]; Sarah Jenner, Co-founder and Executive Director, Mindful Employer Canada, 905-689-5551, [email protected]