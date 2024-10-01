Nearly 70% of Canadians report experiencing pre-burnout symptoms

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Healthy Workplace Month – a time to prioritize and enhance wellbeing at work. To kick off the month, Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, compliments of Canada Life, and Mental Health Research Canada, are releasing new research that shows burnout among working Canadians is lower now than it was during the pandemic, but still remains a significant concern among workers.

Almost one in four employed Canadians reported feeling burnout at work. (CNW Group/Canada Life)

The new study, conducted in July 2024, shows almost one in four (24 per cent) employed Canadians reported feeling burnout at work, down from over one-third (35 per cent) in December 2021.

"I'm pleased to see we're headed in the right direction, with fewer workers reporting burnout than during the pandemic," says Mary Ann Baynton, Director of Collaboration and Strategy, Workplace Strategies for Mental Health. "But too many Canadians are still struggling. We're encouraging employers to continue finding ways to reduce work stressors and stop burnout before it starts."

While a quarter of survey respondents indicated they experienced burnout in the past 12 months, a staggering 69 per cent of working Canadians have experienced symptoms that can develop into burnout. In particular:

40 per cent experienced fatigue

38 per cent reported lowered levels of motivation

29 per cent experienced reduced levels of efficiency and energy

26 per cent indicated feelings of irritability

"Each symptom by itself is not an indication that someone is experiencing burnout," says Baynton. "However, it's important to look for these signs before the negative effects of burnout happen. Burnout isn't something that most people can easily bounce back from, so it's important we recognize the symptoms to identify and address it early."

Healthcare workers continue to top the list of industries, with a burnout rate of 38 per cent, down from 53 per cent in 2021. While these numbers reflect the same positive trend as the overall data, the number is still 14 points above the national average, indicating that healthcare workers are the most at risk for burnout. Educators and childcare workers and those in retail follow close behind with both industries reporting 27 per cent burnout among workers.

"Regardless of the industry, it's critical to use the positive momentum we're seeing to find ways to further reduce workplace stressors that may contribute to burnout," says Baynton. "Because it can become chronic in nature, proactive prevention strategies are considered the most effective approach for addressing burnout at work."

Using evidenced-based research, Workplace Strategies for Mental Health has developed a free virtual workshop to help prevent and manage burnout. Employers and leaders can learn about workload and stress management and gain valuable work-life balance skills. Employees can also access additional free tools and resources to help reduce their risk of burnout in the workplace.

You can view the full 2024 Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace report, including methodology and major findings, along with an infographic of key results on the Mental Health Research Canada website. You can also read 2021 psychological health and safety in Canadian Workplaces report, and the associated Canada Life news release concerning those survey results.

About Workplace Strategies for Mental Health

Established in 2007, Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, compliments of Canada Life, is a leading source of free and practical tools and resources designed to help with the prevention, intervention and management of workplace mental health issues. Around the world, Canada is recognized as a leader in workplace mental health. Many individuals and organizations contributed to this distinction and it's been a privilege to play a part in many important initiatives. For more information, visit the website at WorkplaceStrategiesforMentalHealth.com.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies. To learn more, visit canadalife.com.

About Mental Health Research Canada

Mental Health Research Canada (MHRC) is a national, charitable organization dedicated to improving the lives of the 1 in 5 Canadians living with mental illness, as well as their families, caregivers and communities. We advance evidence-based mental health knowledge that is problem-solving and applicable in the real world.

