Milton Logistics Hub Project - Review Panel Report Issued Publicly

OTTAWA, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Jonathan Wilkinson, received the Review Panel's report for the proposed Milton Logistics Hub Project to be located in Milton, Ontario.

The Minister will now consider the Review Panel's report before determining if the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account.

Prior to the Minister's decision on the project, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) will consult with Indigenous groups on the Review Panel's report. The Agency will also invite the public and Indigenous groups to comment on potential conditions relating to possible mitigation measures and follow-up program requirements that the proponent would be required to fulfill if the project is ultimately authorized to proceed. The Minister will consider the results of these consultations prior to issuing a decision statement and any potential legally binding conditions.

The Review Panel's report, including an executive summary, as well as information about the environmental assessment, is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80100).

About the Project

The Canadian National Railway Company is proposing the construction and operation of a logistics hub, designed to transfer containers between trucks and railcars. The project would include a railway yard with more than 20 kilometres of track and be located in Milton, Ontario, about 50 kilometres west of Toronto.

