Milestone Reached: Regional Assessment in the Ring of Fire Area in northern Ontario Moves to Next Phase

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Fifteen First Nation partners and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada have finalized the terms of reference for the conduct of the Regional Assessment in the Ring of Fire Area (traditionally referred to by local First Nations as Kawana 'bi 'kag), in northern Ontario. The terms set out how the co-led regional assessment will provide information on the impacts of any potential future development and reflects a joint commitment of all the parties to work cooperatively throughout the process. As such, it is an important milestone in the area's sustainable development and for Indigenous reconciliation in general.

A working group, made up of community members from 15 First Nation partners and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, will conduct the regional assessment. Taking into consideration the information collected during the regional assessment, the working group will prepare a report which will contain a description of the information collected during the conduct phase and the results of those findings. Once finalized, the report will be submitted to the Chiefs of all First Nation partners and the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Regional assessments are studies conducted in areas of existing projects or anticipated development. This co-led assessment will contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of future impact assessments of proposed major projects in the area that are subject to the Impact Assessment Act. In this case, it will also examine the potential environmental, health, social and economic effects and benefits of any future development. This will help inform planning and decision-making for any proposed major projects.

Quick Facts

The Ring of Fire is an area rich in mineral deposits in northern Ontario , approximately 540 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay . The area is traditionally known as Kawana 'bi 'kag by local First Nations. The regional assessment area will include the communities and traditional territories of First Nation partners. This is the region most likely to experience positive and negative effects due to potential development activities in the region.

, approximately 540 kilometres northeast of . The area is traditionally known as by local First Nations. The regional assessment area will include the communities and traditional territories of First Nation partners. This is the region most likely to experience positive and negative effects due to potential development activities in the region. The Working Group is composed of community members of the following First Nation partners, with administrative support from Matawa and Mushkegowuk Councils: Aroland First Nation, Attawapiskat First Nation, Constance Lake First Nation , Eabametoong First Nation, Fort Albany First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation**, Kashechewan First Nation, Long Lake #58 First Nation, Marten Falls First Nation *, Missanabie Cree First Nation, Moose Cree First Nation, Neskantaga First Nation, Nibinamik First Nation*, Webequie First Nation, and Weenusk First Nation. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is also a member of the Working Group.

*Approved terms of reference in principle, but community review and consideration is ongoing.

**Approved terms of reference with requirement of appropriate ceremony.

Associated Links

Follow us on X: @IAAC_AEIC #RingOfFireRA

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, 343-549-3870, [email protected]