Canada's Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration will take place on December 2nd in Toronto; Broadcast to air on CTV at a later date

Click HERE to download a sizzle reel, high-resolution images and reaction videos from this year's Inductees

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Celebrating 25 years of Canada's Walk of Fame, five new esteemed Inductees will be added to the famous "walk" for the biggest celebration of Canadian excellence in the organization's history, each a trailblazer in their respective fields, making a lasting imprint on Canada's cultural fabric. Today's announcement includes the co-founders of the iconic ROOTS CANADA celebrating 50 incredible years as a marquee Canadian brand, MICHAEL BUDMAN and DON GREEN, the multi-award-winning actress who broke barriers for Indigenous actors, TANTOO CARDINAL, global superstar AVRIL LAVIGNE, and philanthropic champion of Canadian culture, arts and music, GARY SLAIGHT.

"For 25 years, Canada's Walk of Fame has celebrated more than 200 Inductions, recognizing some of the most accomplished, influential, and inspiring trailblazers, record-breakers, change-makers, and superstars of the world – whom we are so fortunate and proud to call as Canadians," said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame.

Previously announced 2023 Inductees are:

Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Silberman Abella

Degrassi

Connor McDavid

Rick Mercer

Dr. Brenda Milner

In addition, Canada's Walk of Fame will also welcome 13 of the country's most influential rock music legends from the '70s and '80s to its ranks in a special additional induction event, Canada's Rock of Fame, taking place on September 28th at Massey Hall. The inductees are April Wine, Chilliwack, Glass Tiger, Lee Aaron, Lighthouse, Loverboy, Max Webster, Michel Pagliaro, Platinum Blonde, PRISM, Rough Trade, The Parachute Club, and Trooper. Presented alongside official partners Anthem Entertainment and Live Nation, Canada's Rock of Fame is a once-in-a-lifetime event that will feature a night of tributes, live performances, special guests and a reunion of Canadian DJ legends.

Canada's Rock of Fame is the first of two induction ceremonies in 2023 as part of the organization's milestone year events. The annual star-studded Canada's Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre will take place on December 2, 2023, honouring this year's Inductees. A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.

The final Inductees for 2023 will be announced in the coming months, along with this year's Allan Slaight Music Impact and the Community and National Hero Honourees.

For more information on Canada's Walk of Fame, visit www.canadaswalkoffame.com.

