MIAWPUKEK MI'KAMAWEY MAWI'OMI, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED MI'KMA'KI TERRITORY, NL, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Miawpukek First Nation is embarking on a significant water system upgrade to ensure sustained access to safe and clean drinking water in the community. The installation of booster pumps and upgrades to the water treatment plant will ensure ample water pressure across the entire community.

Situated at the mouth of the Conne River on the south coast of Newfoundland, the Mi'kmaq community will begin design work immediately, supported by Indigenous Services Canada.

The project aims to provide a long-term solution to meet the community's ongoing water requirements, providing a stable foundation for essential housing initiatives. Furthermore, it will address the precautionary long-term drinking water advisory, in effect as of December 20, 2023. The advisory is due to low water pressure within the distribution system, impacting 35 residences on reserve.

Quotes

"The Council and I, along with the community, are looking forward to having this project started. We have a dire need for housing and the inability to pump water to the units we have there now is causing hardships for families who need to move into these units. Expediting the water issue will help the community move forward with the ability to provide more units. This will help put a huge dent in the housing crisis for our community."

Chief Misel Joe

Miawpukek First Nation

"The vital work of Chief Misel Joe, the project leaders and all members of Miawpukek First Nation to improve their water system will ensure safe and clean drinking water for the entire community for years to come. A reliable and future-proofed water system will make a concrete difference in people's lives and create a number of new opportunities for the community. We have been by the community's side since the issues with the water system first appeared and will remain by their side for as long as it takes to fix these issues."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

The Miawpukek First Nation (Miawpukek Mi'kamawey Mawi'omi) is a Mi'kmaq community located at the mouth of the Conne River on the south coast of Newfoundland with a total population of approximately 3,100 members with 836 members living on reserve.

with a total population of approximately 3,100 members with 836 members living on reserve. A boil water advisory was issued for the Conne River Public Water System on December 20, 2022 , due to low water pressure and became a long-term drinking water advisory on December 20, 2023 , after being in effect for 12 months.

