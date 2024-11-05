Message from the Governor General on Veterans Week

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - This Veterans Week, we extend our deepest gratitude to the many Canadians who have selflessly served our nation. This year, we honour our aviation veterans as we celebrate 100 dedicated years of service of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

We owe our veterans for their courage and dedication, and for their lasting impact on the security, democracy and freedom that we enjoy today. From the battlefield and peacekeeping efforts to community support in the wake of natural disasters and beyond, our veterans have shown up for Canadians and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

This year in particular, the return of Newfoundland's Unknown Soldier to St. John's, and my visits to Vimy Ridge and Beaumont-Hamel have left me with a sense of immense gratitude.

I encourage everyone to take the time to listen to and share the stories of the veterans around you. Learn about the resilience they demonstrated in the face of hardship and the sacrifices they made that have shaped the world we live in.

To our veterans, thank you for your unwavering commitment. Your bravery inspires us all.

Mary Simon

