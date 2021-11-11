OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - On Remembrance Day, our thoughts turn to Canadian veterans who fought for our freedom and values. Who served far from home, in peacekeeping missions and in horrific wars. Who came home, never the same, or never came home at all. We remember their families and loved ones. And we honour the long history and sacrifice of Indigenous peoples in uniform, some of whom would never again see their ancestral land.

Throughout history, members of the Canadian Armed Forces have served on land, sea and in the air. They did so knowing that their contributions made a difference.

We honour their legacies.

This year, we mark several anniversaries: the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Kapyong, during the Korean War; the 15th anniversary of the first Canadian woman to die in combat, Captain Nichola Goddard; and the 100th anniversary of the poppy symbol, which we have worn every Remembrance Day since 1921.

It is important to learn about the stories of soldiers, past and present. Though some stories may be hard to hear, it is our responsibility to bear witness. Our hope is that by recalling past sacrifices, we can look to a peaceful future. It is up to all of us. It is in our hands. It is our duty to keep the memory alive.

I would like to thank all Canadians who have taken it upon themselves to lead in remembrance, particularly young Canadians. As governor general and commander-in-chief, my thoughts are with all veterans and active military members—anyone who has worn a uniform in defence of Canada.

Lest we forget. N'oublions jamais.

Mary Simon

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

