OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Day is an opportunity to reflect on all that we have accomplished as a country and to consider what more we want to do.

From coast to coast to coast, I have seen how Canadians are building bridges and renewing relationships. While I have seen the commitment to making progress on the challenges we face, there is still so much work to do to create the country in which we want to live. One where we walk together on the path of reconciliation; heal our planet by taking action to combat climate change; care for our mental health in the same way we do our physical health. One whose citizens are actively working to overcome obstacles to equality, fairness, justice and inclusion.

We all have the power to contribute. We can have the hard conversations. Put in the difficult and necessary work. We can show respect for differing points of view, and lead with understanding. We can be kind. We can listen to others. We can take care of families, neighbours, strangers, refugees, our communities, our land and waters.

I have great hope and optimism for our future. If we work together, I know we can accomplish anything. Believe in each other, as I believe in Canada. Today, let's celebrate all that makes us who we are.

Happy Canada Day!

Mary Simon

