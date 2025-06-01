OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2025 /CNW/ - June is Pride Month, and it marks the beginning of Pride Season across Canada. In communities small and large, from coast to coast to coast, thousands will celebrate, speak out, dance, march and learn.

For decades, members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community have remained steadfast in their fight for the right to be seen, to be treated equally and to be accepted. Their contributions at every level, from grassroots to nationwide, have helped us all build a more inclusive, more connected and more understanding Canada.

Yet even today, we continue to witness discrimination against 2SLGBTQI+ peoples. They are disproportionally more vulnerable to online abuse and harassment, something that was highlighted during my symposium on digital respect last April. This hatred has no place in Canada, and we must speak out against it at every opportunity. We must defend those who are being targeted simply for being themselves.

This June, I urge all Canadians to learn more about 2SLGBTQI+ culture and history, and to celebrate the diversity that makes us stronger as a nation.

And I encourage all 2SLGBTQI+ peoples to take pride in what you have accomplished and gained, and how far you have come. Most of all, take pride in who you are and never back down.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]