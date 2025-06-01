OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, I join Canadians from across the nation in celebrating the beginning of National Indigenous History Month.

Our rich and diverse stories—and the resilience and wisdom they embody—have profoundly shaped this land and our national identity. I am encouraged to see more and more Canadians listening and learning from these powerful narratives.

Every day, we deepen our understanding of our national history and uncover new truths through the stories of Indigenous peoples, including Survivors of residential schools. Some of these stories contain unspeakable pain, loss of culture and of language, but also tremendous courage and determination.

Only by understanding the impacts of our history can we take meaningful steps toward reconciliation and build a more inclusive society for the future. History is being written every day, and with their incredible achievements and positive contributions, Indigenous peoples are writing new chapters that are shaping a vibrant and successful future we can be proud of.

On this month and every month, let us honour our past and embrace the history, knowledge and traditions of our First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

Mary Simon

