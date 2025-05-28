OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will recognize the outstanding contributions of Canada's top innovators during the Governor General's Innovation Awards at Rideau Hall. This honours ceremony will take place during Canadian Innovation Week, which runs from May 26 to May 30, 2025.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Governor General's Innovation Awards, which celebrate excellence in innovation across all sectors of Canadian society and aim to inspire Canadians, particularly youth, to be entrepreneurial innovators. The awards are presented to individuals, teams and organizations whose innovations are truly exceptional, transformative and positively impact the quality of life in Canada.

The awards, which are administered by the Rideau Hall Foundation, are not intended to recognize lifetime achievement or innovations that have not yet demonstrated impact. Rather, by recognizing active, current innovators across the breadth of our economy and society, the awards help foster an active culture that celebrates innovation.

Learn more about the 2025 Governor General's Innovation Awards laureates.

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom

Notes for media:

To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected] .

. Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 10:30 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.

on the day of the ceremony. Official photos of the ceremony will be made available upon request.

