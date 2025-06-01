OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2025 /CNW/ - As commander-in-chief, I am honoured to pay tribute to the proud members of our Canadian Armed Forces—the Royal Canadian Navy, the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force—who defend our great country every day. On Canadian Forces Day, we honour their unwavering dedication and commitment to peace and security that underscores the strength and independent spirit of our nation.

In his famous poem, "In Flanders Fields," John McCrae wrote, "Take up our quarrel with the foe." Every day, time and again, members of our Canadian Armed Forces take up the quarrel, in whatever form it takes: a natural disaster, a pandemic, a breach of peace on a foreign shore, or a crisis right here at home. They are there when we need them, strong and courageous and ready for whatever may come.

During this time of uncertainty and insecurity, I am reassured by the steadfast presence of our CAF members as they continue to protect our way of life and defend our sovereignty.

For this and so much more, and on behalf of all Canadians, I thank you.

Mary Simon

