OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Five years ago, a heinous attack rocked Québec City—an attack driven by hate. Six worshippers at the Islamic Cultural Centre were killed and 19 more were injured. The Muslim community—and all of Canada—mourned this terrible loss. Today, we remember the victims of the attack and those who lost loved ones.

We also renew our commitment to taking action against Islamophobia and any form of hate. Prejudice has its roots in fear—fear of someone different, who holds different beliefs, speaks a different language, has a different dress or skin colour.

But in our differences, in our diversity, we find our strength as a country. Ajuinnata is a word in Inuktitut that means never giving up and committing ourselves to action. In this spirit, we can act together to build a better, more inclusive Canada for the next generation.

And so, let us share stories to promote understanding and empathy. And let us always strive for a world where Islamophobia and all forms of discrimination are no longer part of our lived reality.

Mary Simon

