OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - My husband, Whit, and I join with all Canadians in sending our best wishes to His Majesty The King as he begins cancer treatment.

His Majesty has always led with passion and he has always endeavoured to inspire others to create a better world. Today, with this news, he once again is leading by example. So many Canadians are going through this battle. Two out of every five Canadians will be diagnosed with a type of cancer in their lifetime. Seeing His Majesty acknowledge cancer so openly and publicly will hopefully encourage and motivate those who are struggling with their own treatment. We admire The King's strength and determination as he confronts this disease.

To His Majesty and to the entire Royal Family, our thoughts are with you today and always.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]