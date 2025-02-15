Message from the Governor General of Canada on the occasion of the National Flag of Canada's 60th anniversary

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, I join Canadians from coast to coast to coast in celebrating the 60th anniversary of the National Flag of Canada.

Ever since it was first raised over Parliament Hill in 1965, the distinctive maple leaf and red-and-white banner has symbolized the promise of a renewed and sovereign nation embracing a future where hope can flourish.

Everything that our flag stands for today was shaped by the dreams and achievements of a remarkable nation. Our flag embodies a history that has been written in Canadian lives. People that aspired for peace, democracy, liberty, collaboration, reconciliation—values that define and unite us as Canadians today.

Our flag carries these values with it wherever it flies. Whether it is seen on the uniforms of our Canadian Armed Forces, proudly displayed by our Olympic and Paralympic athletes, raised on other continents or even in outer space, the maple leaf will always mean home for Canadians—our True North, strong and free.

On this National Flag of Canada Day, let us continue to build on these values together and to foster meaningful dialogue, inclusion and understanding within our society, so that we may fulfill the promise of our magnificent nation.

Mary Simon

