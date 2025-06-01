OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Environment Week reminds us that we all have a role to play to protect the place we love and call home. This year's theme, Ending Plastic Pollution, is an urgent call to action. Every effort, big or small, helps restore our ecosystems, fight climate change and preserve our environment for future generations.

We are already witnessing the adverse effects of climate change, from wildfires and floods to melting glaciers and sea ice in the Arctic. These shifts impact our environment, precious resources and way of life. But from coast to coast to coast, people are stepping up: cities are reclaiming green spaces, new projects are blending technology with Indigenous knowledge and communities are sharing sustainable practices that offer viable solutions.

Together, let's celebrate our environmental achievements and continue to help protect the unparalleled natural beauty we enjoy across the nation, for ourselves, for our children and for the world we all share.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]