Message from the Governor General Following the Passing of the Honourable John Crosbie

OTTAWA, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Throughout his career as a lawyer, politician and author, the Honourable John Crosbie served the people of Newfoundland and Labrador and the people of Canada with conviction and enthusiasm.

Mr. Crosbie first entered politics as a city councillor in his hometown of St. John's, Newfoundland, before becoming a member of Parliament in the province's House of Assembly. As provincial minister of Health, he was instrumental in creating the Newfoundland Medicare Commission and the framework for the Newfoundland Medicare Plan. In 1976, he continued his career at the federal level and served as minister to various departments, including Finance, Justice, Transport, International Trade and Fisheries and Oceans.

Mr. Crosbie was appointed the 12th lieutenant governor of Newfoundland and Labrador in 2008 and occupied that role until 2013. During his mandate, he would happily showcase the best his province had to offer and was deeply proud of its culture and history.

On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my deepest condolences to his loved ones and to the people of his cherished home province.

Julie Payette

