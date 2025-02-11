Celebrate our love for the Canadian Flag

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -

Dear fellow citizens,

This February 15 marks the 60th anniversary of our flag. Since it was first raised in 1965, this national emblem represents the values we all cherish – generosity, openness, respect and equality. A flag that could not be mistaken for any other, it connects us to our national identity, to our Canadian pride and to each other. Seeing our bright red and white flag with its maple leaf flying reminds us of the home we all share.

This year, more than ever, not only do we have to celebrate our flag but also remind ourselves what it represents: our values, our resilience and our sovereignty.

In the last week, public displays of national pride have become more prominent following external economic pressures. The growing sense of unity and national identity is an occasion to engage Canadians to mark the flag's anniversary.

The kick-off to mark the anniversary of our flag will take place on Valentine's Day, February 14, under the theme "Celebrate our love for the Canadian Flag." I invite you to join the celebrations this week. Here's how you can participate:

Raise your flag wherever you are to mark this special day.

wherever you are to mark this special day. Show your pride and share your photos on social media using #CanadianFlag and @CdnHeritage.

and share your photos on social media using #CanadianFlag and @CdnHeritage. Choose Canada by cheering on Team Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game on February 15 at the Bell Centre in Montréal or join the excitement from home, with friends and family.

by cheering on Team Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game on at the Bell Centre in Montréal or join the excitement from home, with friends and family. Look out for illuminations near you , as iconic sites across Canada will be lit up in our flag's colours on the evenings of February 15 and 16.

, as iconic sites across will be lit up in our flag's colours on the evenings of and 16. Visit the Canadian Heritage website to learn more about the flag and its history, and discover fun activities for the whole family.

Together, let's choose Canada and celebrate our love for the Canadian flag by flying it proudly from coast to coast to coast and making this a celebration to remember!

Quick Facts

The new maple leaf flag was made official by a proclamation from Queen Elizabeth II on January 28, 1965. On February 15 of that year, it was inaugurated in a public ceremony on Parliament Hill.

National Flag of Canada Day was officially proclaimed on February 15, 1996.

A flag raising ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. on February 14 in Ottawa, where officials and youth will unfurl the National Flag of Canada along the historic Rideau Canal.

National Flag of Canada Day

