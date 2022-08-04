Engineering for efficiency

A combination of aluminum block and steel pistons, a stepped recess combustion process, and NANOSLIDE® cylinder coating reduces in-engine friction. Combining these features with dynamic multi-way exhaust gas recirculation and the near-engine exhaust gas after treatment allows the MY23 Sprinter to operate with lower consumption and emissions. Due to its position, the exhaust gas after treatment also works with little heat loss, resulting in a more efficient operation.

New transmission for improved comfort and fuel efficiency

Mercedes-Benz Vans will also be transitioning over to a new 9G-TRONIC transmission (9-speed), now equipped as standard for all variants. The 9G-TRONIC transmission provides customers with increased driving comfort, reduction in fuel consumption, decreased noise levels, lower emissions, higher overall gear ratio and quicker downshifts allowing for agile acceleration. Compared to the previous 7G-TRONIC transmission offering, the 9G-TRONIC offers an increased first gear ratio resulting in a quicker take-off, more gears, and a greater ratio spread leading to an overall improved performance.

Torque on demand with new all-wheel-drive system

The new Sprinter all-wheel-drive (AWD) replaces the previous 4x4 system, providing more power, endurance and overall seamless transition for the customer, allowing them to take on any terrain with ease. With the AWD, customers experience automatic torque on demand with up to 50% split per axle, unlike the previous engageable system, which provided 35 percent of torque to the front and 65 percent to the rear axle when in 4x4 mode. The new AWD system also maintains capabilities offered by its predecessor in terms of ground clearance, approach angle, departure angle and breakover angle – providing Mercedes-Benz Sprinter customers with high-levels of quality and capability expected from Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Enhanced connectivity

Mercedes-Benz Canada is offering the latest in connectivity and an improved user experience with the introduction of Mercedes me connect to the 2023 Sprinter. These digital services connect both commercial and private customers to their vans and give simple access to all-important information and practical functions, both inside and outside of the vehicle. Commercial customers can activate their entire fleet with industry-leading digital services that improve their daily business operations.

Available for both Android and iOS devices, the Mercedes me connect app enables vehicle owners to manage many different aspects of their van from virtually anywhere, serving as a mobile extension of the vehicle. This digital upgrade offers many connected-car features, providing customers the added convenience and flexibility of remote vehicle management, including Remote Door Lock and Unlock, and Vehicle Status. This is paired with additional vehicle data such as mileage, fuel level, tire pressure and fluid levels, providing customers with the peace of mind knowing they have everything needed for their next drive. If an issue arises, Mercedes me connect can facilitate a remote diagnostic test, which provides a dealership service technician with the ability to remotely retrieve diagnostic data to help troubleshoot issues.

Improved safety with the Digital Interior Mirror

To improve the view to the rear, the all-new Sprinter also features a camera installed at the back of the vehicle, which displays the image on the screen of the interior mirror. This technology provides the driver with a clear view behind the vehicle, which is particular helpful for customers with no or limited rear visibility.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter continues to raise the bar within the commercial vehicle segment, offering a streamlined packaging structure and improved features to fit a variety of customers – from everyday drivers to parcel delivery, construction workers, various upfit customers and everyone in-between. The new 2023 Sprinter will provide the comfort, power and off-road capabilities needed to take on any project ahead.

