Mercedes-Benz Silver Star celebrates the official opening of a new AMG Brand Centre

"Last year, one out of every five passenger vehicles retailed in Canada was an AMG. There is clearly a passion in this country – particularly in Quebec – for performance luxury," says Andreas Tetzloff, CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "By creating a space where enthusiasts can be immersed in the track-bred world of Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz Silver Star is meeting a clear demand while fuelling that passion."

With distinctive, brand-specific architecture, the 1,858 m2 (20,000 ft2) facility at Mercedes-Benz Silver Star is a dedicated AMG showcase. The Mercedes-AMG team in Affalterbach, Germany, developed the AMG Brand Centre's exterior and interior design elements to reflect the bold, raw, and dynamic AMG ethos. With a radiating LED exterior façade and large feature windows running the length of the building, the facility's eye-catching exterior sets the tone for the experience customers will have when they step inside.

"Glowing pulsing red, accented in a dark environment, symbolizes power, passion, and performance. The materials used are characterized by their authenticity and deliberately create a connection to the brand's values and vision," says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Mercedes-Benz.

The AMG Brand Centre features a "salon privé" for AMG customers and a special delivery area exclusively for AMG vehicles. At Mercedes-Benz Silver Star's delivery area, customers take the keys to their new vehicle in a unique fashion. A machine "unboxes the star," and the keys are presented by rising from a podium, appearing to hover above it. This unique and breathtaking key presentation sets the tone for the AMG ownership and driving experience.

As Mercedes-Benz Silver Star proudly celebrates the grand opening of its new AMG Brand Centre, Norman Hébert, Executive Chairman of Groupe Park Avenue, emphasizes the transformative nature of this initiative, stating, "The opening of our AMG Brand Centre goes beyond just a sales space; it's a gateway to the world of performance and luxury. We have designed this space to create deep connections between our clients and the AMG brand, emphasizing authenticity and emotion."

This sentiment is echoed by Norman John Hébert, President and CEO of Groupe Park Avenue, who adds, "With this new AMG Brand Centre, we are transforming every customer interaction into an immersive experience. Each visitor discovers not only our vehicles but also the spirit of performance and innovation that defines AMG, making every moment spent with us unforgettable."

Together, their insights highlight Groupe Park Avenue's commitment to redefining the customer experience and creating a unique environment that fosters engagement and passion.

Mercedes-Benz's vision for the future of automotive retail.

The new AMG Brand Centre is adjacent to the newly renovated facility at Mercedes-Benz Silver Star, both of which represent Mercedes-Benz's vision for the future of automotive retail. The retail concept combines personal connections and traditional services with digital touchpoints, creating an immersive brand experience.

In the new retail concept, everything on the showroom floor is there to enhance the customer's interactions with the vehicles and the brand. Mercedes-Benz Silver Star is the first dealership in Quebec to introduce this new approach, and one of only three Canadian locations featuring the new retail concept (joining Mercedes-Benz Kelowna and Mercedes-Benz Toronto Queensway).

In the new design concept, a largely transparent building façade creates a flowing transition between interior and exterior spaces. The interior is largely open concept, with boundaries deliberately kept to a minimum to maintain a feeling of spaciousness. The open floorplan and inviting design elements allow Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG showrooms to easily transform into event spaces capable of hosting large groups for unique brand experiences.

A grand opening event that celebrated Quebec's passion for motorsport

On October 8, 2024, Mercedes-Benz Silver Star went full throttle for the grand opening celebration of the AMG Brand Centre - an evening that also served as a celebration of Quebec's passion for motorsport.

While there, guests had the opportunity to experience the thrill of motorsport in two racing simulators, which allowed them to drive Mercedes-AMG GT4 race cars around a virtual track. Mercedes-Benz Silver Star worked with Advanced SimRacing to offer this high-adrenaline experience. The Quebec-based company is the North American distributor for the Official Mercedes-AMG GT Steering Wheel for Racing Simulation. The platform was equipped with the official Mercedes-AMG platform powered by D-BOX's motion technology which further immerse and recreate the realism of driving a car on the track. The platform was developed and is sold by D-BOX under Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG Licensing rights.

The event also showcased artwork by Montreal-based artist Art Rotondo, who has become well-known internationally for his motorsport paintings, some of which were included as a fundraising effort at Mercedes-Benz Silver Star earlier this year. In June, the dealership welcomed the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters for a "Driving Your Future" event, which was an opportunity to celebrate its newly renovated Mercedes-Benz showroom while offering a sneak peek at the AMG Brand Centre. At the event, George Russell, a Formula 1 driver with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS, offered inspiration to local kids, encouraging them to get in the driver's seat and steer their lives toward their goals. While there, Russell also signed two pieces of Rotondo's art, to be auctioned, with all proceeds supporting the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and G-Class, including combustion, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric models, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 35,949 vehicles in 2023.

About Groupe Park Avenue

Since 1959, Groupe Park Avenue has distinguished itself through innovation and a commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience in automotive sales and service. Its network of dealerships stands out for its personalized attention to each client, offering tailored advice and high-quality after-sales service for the purchase or lease of new and pre-owned vehicles. With over 1,000 employees, Groupe Park Avenue encompasses 17 dealerships representing nearly twenty influential brands, as well as a body shop and a recreational vehicle centre.

For more information, please contact: Sinead Brown, [email protected]; Justine Descôteaux, [email protected]