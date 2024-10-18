Offering an impressive 87 kilometres of all-electric range 1 , the new 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV sets itself apart from the competition and sets the benchmark in its class.

The vehicle is arriving at Canadian dealerships in Q4 2024

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Offering 87 kilometres of all-electric range1, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV sets the benchmark in its class, providing the optimum balance of electric efficiency and extended range for longer journeys. The sophisticated hybrid system features a 134 hp electric motor and 24.8 kWh battery to deliver a combined system output of 313 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. It offers an exceptional electric driving experience with an EPA electric range of up to 87 km1, making most daily commutes more flexible and economical in all-electric mode without the need to rely on the internal combustion engine. Further optimizing efficiency, the "Hybrid" drive program prioritizes electric propulsion for the most appropriate driving situations, for example, during city driving. The optional 60-kW DC charging capacity enables a full battery charge to be achieved in as little as 30 minutes2.

Consistent with the broader GLC SUV lineup, the streamlined packaging structure of the new plug-in hybrid model offers Standard, Exclusive and Pinnacle Trims, each providing a variety of comfort features and advanced technologies. The generous standard equipment level includes a self-leveling suspension system, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, KEYLESS-GO® and KEYLESS-START®, centre airbag between the front seats, and much more. The GLC 350e also features the new third generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, providing an expandable portfolio of in-car apps, as well as the new Routines function.

Customers can personalize their vehicle with the choice of 11 different exterior paint colors, including four MANUFAKTUR finishes, 13 different upholstery selections and six wheel designs that include two new wheels exclusive to the GLC 350e. The available AMG Line and exterior Night Package enable further individualization.

The GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV joins the highly compelling GLE 450e 4MATIC SUV plug-in hybrid, which sets the standard for all-electric range in its segment as well, as another plug-in hybrid SUV option from Mercedes-Benz.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 59 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 35,949 vehicles in 2023.

1 Estimated range per SAE Recommended Practice J1711, June 2010, ""Recommended Practice for Measuring the Exhaust Emissions and Fuel Economy of Hybrid-Electric Vehicles, Including Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles," with some exceptions. EPA Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle Test Procedure with 100% charged battery and all-season tires. Actual range may vary (sometimes, substantially) based on model characteristics and specifications (including wheel/tire styles, pressure, vehicle features/systems), body type, charging capacity settings, ambient temperature, terrain, battery temperature, age and condition, optional equipment, loading, driving mode/habits, weather, use and maintenance of your vehicle. For informational and comparison purposes only. See vehicles.nrcan.gc.ca and 2025 GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV | Mercedes-Benz| Mercedes-Benz Canada for more information.

2 Charging times are estimated and may vary by location and equipment. Charging stations must be compatible with Combined Charging System (CCS1). See your dealer for more information.





