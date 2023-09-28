The partnership between Mercedes-Benz and the MICHELIN Guide is a natural fit. With expansive legacies built on rich traditions, these two brands share a commitment to innovation and quality that has resulted in high-profile, highly respected global statuses for both. Now, Canadians can trust the star as a symbol of excellence – whether it is a restaurant's MICHELIN Star or the iconic three-pointed star on a Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

Expanding the partnership with A Taste of The Future

Mercedes-Benz is also proud to announce an exclusive new dining series, A Taste of The Future, presented in partnership with the MICHELIN Guide. A Taste of the Future will pair chefs of MICHELIN Starred Canadian restaurants with local emerging culinary talent at a series of exclusive dining experiences across Canada in 2023 and 2024. Taking inspiration from Mercedes-Benz's approach to vehicle design, each event will feature a menu created by the two chefs that celebrates the relationship between tradition and innovation on the themes of technology, aesthetics, and sustainability.

"Mercedes-Benz invented the automobile in 1886 and has been continuously reinventing it ever since. From the first Motorwagen all the way through to today's all-electric vehicles, Mercedes-Benz has always been fuelled by a pioneering spirit. We are proud to share that same spirit with the MICHELIN Guide as well as the MICHELIN Young Chef Award winners," said Andreas Tetzloff, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada.

"We're delighted to partner with Mercedes-Benz, whose values of quality, creativity and innovation echo the characteristics of MICHELIN-Starred restaurants. For well over a century, Mercedes-Benz vehicle craftsmanship has combined elegance and functionality, capturing the public's imagination. World-class cuisine does the same. We look forward to collaborating with Mercedes-Benz to honour Canada's most talented young chefs and to bring thrilling experiences to food and travel enthusiasts," said Cara Cornelius, Vice President of Food and Travel Experiences for Michelin Americas.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ passenger vehicles, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 59 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 34,316 vehicles in 2022.

About Michelin North America , Inc.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is working with tires, around tires and beyond tires to enable Motion for Life. Dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility and sustainability, Michelin designs and distributes the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs. Michelin provides digital services, maps and guides to help enrich travel and make them unique experiences. Bringing its expertise to new markets, the company is investing in high-technology materials, 3D printing and hydrogen, to serve a wide variety of industries — from aerospace to biotech. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com)

