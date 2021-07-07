In Q2 2021, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division continued its impressive pace with another strong quarter. The division delivered 4,134 certified pre-owned units (+29.8% compared to Q2 2020) out of 4,552 total pre-owned units (+23.9% compared to Q2 2020), for a CPO penetration rate of 90.8% - an all-time quarterly record driven by two record-setting months for CPO penetration (May 2021 and June 2021). CPO sales are up 28.5% compared to the first two quarters in 2020.

Mercedes-Benz Vans achieved solid Q2 results in the face of temporary inventory challenges and maintained positive growth compared to the first half of 2020 (+17.8%). In Q2 2021, the division retailed 778 vans, a decrease compared to Q2 2020 (-24.0%).

"The Mercedes-Benz Canada team continues to deliver exceptional service and an incredible product lineup to Canadian customers," said Eva Wiese, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "Despite industry-wide supply challenges, the hard work, open communication and creativity of our national dealer network have ensured that our growth trajectory continues to point in the right direction. We look forward to introducing Canadians to the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, flagship electric EQS sedan and other exciting models in the near future."

SALES Q2 YTD Totals 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Mercedes-Benz Vehicles 8,620 5,845 +47.5 16,211 12,862 +26.0 Mercedes-Benz Vans 778 1,023 -24.0 2,319 1,969 +17.8 TOTAL 9,398 6,868 +36.8 18,530 14,831 +25.0

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,050 people in 17 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 35,396 vehicles in 2020. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the seventh consecutive year.

