Mercedes-Benz Canada reports solid Q2 2021 sales results Français
Jul 07, 2021, 09:30 ET
TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network today announced strong Q2 2021 sales results. In Q2 2021, the company continued its rebound compared to a challenging 2020 and delivered sales of 9,398 passenger vehicles and vans (+36.8% compared to Q2 2020). Mercedes-Benz Canada has now delivered year-over-year growth of 25.0% compared to the first two quarters of 2020.
In Q2 2021, Mercedes-Benz Canada retailed 8,620 passenger cars and luxury light trucks (+47.5% compared to Q2 2020). This major growth was propelled by the exceptional lineup of Mercedes-Benz Canada luxury light trucks, including the Mercedes-AMG subbrand. In Q2 2021, the company retailed 6,244 SUVs, compared to 2,376 passenger cars. These SUV sales represented a substantial increase compared to Q2 2020 (+73.3% compared to Q2 2020). The athletic GLC SUV continued to resonate with Canadian consumers and led in overall Q2 2021 volume, while the all-new second-generation GLA (+154.3% compared to Q2 2020) and luxurious full-size GLS SUV also delivered impressive growth. Q2 2021 also saw an increase on the passenger car side (+6.0% compared to Q2 2020), where growth came from models of all sizes and functionalities, including the sporty A-Class sedan, the elegant E-Class sedan and wagon, and the ultra-sophisticated Mercedes-Maybach S-Class luxury sedan.
In Q2 2021, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division continued its impressive pace with another strong quarter. The division delivered 4,134 certified pre-owned units (+29.8% compared to Q2 2020) out of 4,552 total pre-owned units (+23.9% compared to Q2 2020), for a CPO penetration rate of 90.8% - an all-time quarterly record driven by two record-setting months for CPO penetration (May 2021 and June 2021). CPO sales are up 28.5% compared to the first two quarters in 2020.
Mercedes-Benz Vans achieved solid Q2 results in the face of temporary inventory challenges and maintained positive growth compared to the first half of 2020 (+17.8%). In Q2 2021, the division retailed 778 vans, a decrease compared to Q2 2020 (-24.0%).
"The Mercedes-Benz Canada team continues to deliver exceptional service and an incredible product lineup to Canadian customers," said Eva Wiese, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "Despite industry-wide supply challenges, the hard work, open communication and creativity of our national dealer network have ensured that our growth trajectory continues to point in the right direction. We look forward to introducing Canadians to the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, flagship electric EQS sedan and other exciting models in the near future."
|
SALES
|
Q2
|
YTD Totals
|
2021
|
2020
|
%
|
2021
|
2020
|
%
|
Mercedes-Benz Vehicles
|
8,620
|
5,845
|
+47.5
|
16,211
|
12,862
|
+26.0
|
Mercedes-Benz Vans
|
778
|
1,023
|
-24.0
|
2,319
|
1,969
|
+17.8
|
TOTAL
|
9,398
|
6,868
|
+36.8
|
18,530
|
14,831
|
+25.0
About Mercedes-Benz Canada
Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,050 people in 17 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 35,396 vehicles in 2020. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the seventh consecutive year.
Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca.
SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.
For further information: Zakary Paget, (647) 267-5932, [email protected]
Share this article