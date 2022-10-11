The sporty and stylish GLC SUV continued to resonate with Canadian consumers and led in overall Q3 2022 volume, with 2,157 units of the coupe and SUV models retailed (+27.0% compared to Q3 2021). This makes the GLC SUV the top selling Mercedes-Benz vehicle in Canada in 2022 to date. Other strong performers included the luxurious GLE SUV (+4.4% compared to Q3 2021 sales of the coupe and SUV models), full-size premium GLS SUV (+21.4% compared to Q3 2021) and the iconic G-Class (+40.8% compared to Q3 2021). On the passenger car side, the A-Class performed well (+36.1% compared to Q3 2021 sales of the hatch and sedan models), and demand was exceptional for the top-end EQS 580 4MATIC sedan, as well as the all-new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ Roadster.

In Q3 2022, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division delivered 1,195 total pre-owned units (-26.7% compared to Q3 2021). Of those total sales 1,158 were certified pre-owned (CPO) units, for a Q3 2022 CPO penetration rate of 96.4% - the strongest quarterly penetration reach ever.

Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada continued its outstanding 2022 performance with another strong quarter (+10.8% compared to Q3 2021). In Q3 2022, the division retailed 1,627 Sprinter and Metris vans, compared to 1,469 in Q3 2021. This performance positions Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada for a strong final quarter of 2022.

"On behalf of Mercedes-Benz Canada, I want to thank our national dealer network, employees and our customers for their continued support this past quarter," said Andreas Tetzloff, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "In a challenging environment, demand remained strong and we saw excellent results across many of our products, including the GLC SUV, GLS SUV, EQS sedan and the all-new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ Roadster. We look forward to an exciting final quarter of 2022 as we begin to welcome the next wave of Mercedes-EQ products, including the EQS SUV, EQB SUV and EQE sedan."

SALES Q3 YTD Totals 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Mercedes-Benz Vehicles 7,926 8,223 -3.6 22,761 24,434 -6.8 Mercedes-Benz Vans 1,626 1,469 +10.7 4,816 3,788 +27.2 TOTAL 9,552 9,692 -1.4 27,577 28,222 -2.3

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ passenger vehicles, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 59 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 36,240 vehicles in 2021. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the eighth consecutive year.

