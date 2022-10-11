Oct 11, 2022, 10:00 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network today announced Q3 2022 sales results. In Q3 2022 the company delivered sales of 9,553 passenger vehicles and vans (-1.4% compared to Q3 2021).
In Q3 2022, Mercedes-Benz Canada retailed 7,926 passenger cars and luxury light trucks (-3.6% compared to Q3 2021). This total included 5,781 SUVs, compared to 2,145 passenger cars. This means that in Q3 2022, SUV sales represented 73% of total passenger car/luxury light truck sales, in comparison to 27% representing passenger cars.
The sporty and stylish GLC SUV continued to resonate with Canadian consumers and led in overall Q3 2022 volume, with 2,157 units of the coupe and SUV models retailed (+27.0% compared to Q3 2021). This makes the GLC SUV the top selling Mercedes-Benz vehicle in Canada in 2022 to date. Other strong performers included the luxurious GLE SUV (+4.4% compared to Q3 2021 sales of the coupe and SUV models), full-size premium GLS SUV (+21.4% compared to Q3 2021) and the iconic G-Class (+40.8% compared to Q3 2021). On the passenger car side, the A-Class performed well (+36.1% compared to Q3 2021 sales of the hatch and sedan models), and demand was exceptional for the top-end EQS 580 4MATIC sedan, as well as the all-new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ Roadster.
In Q3 2022, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division delivered 1,195 total pre-owned units (-26.7% compared to Q3 2021). Of those total sales 1,158 were certified pre-owned (CPO) units, for a Q3 2022 CPO penetration rate of 96.4% - the strongest quarterly penetration reach ever.
Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada continued its outstanding 2022 performance with another strong quarter (+10.8% compared to Q3 2021). In Q3 2022, the division retailed 1,627 Sprinter and Metris vans, compared to 1,469 in Q3 2021. This performance positions Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada for a strong final quarter of 2022.
"On behalf of Mercedes-Benz Canada, I want to thank our national dealer network, employees and our customers for their continued support this past quarter," said Andreas Tetzloff, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "In a challenging environment, demand remained strong and we saw excellent results across many of our products, including the GLC SUV, GLS SUV, EQS sedan and the all-new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ Roadster. We look forward to an exciting final quarter of 2022 as we begin to welcome the next wave of Mercedes-EQ products, including the EQS SUV, EQB SUV and EQE sedan."
|
SALES
|
Q3
|
YTD Totals
|
2022
|
2021
|
%
|
2022
|
2021
|
%
|
Mercedes-Benz Vehicles
|
7,926
|
8,223
|
-3.6
|
22,761
|
24,434
|
-6.8
|
Mercedes-Benz Vans
|
1,626
|
1,469
|
+10.7
|
4,816
|
3,788
|
+27.2
|
TOTAL
|
9,552
|
9,692
|
-1.4
|
27,577
|
28,222
|
-2.3
Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ passenger vehicles, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 59 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 36,240 vehicles in 2021. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the eighth consecutive year.
Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca
For further information: Zakary Paget, (647) 267-5932, [email protected]
