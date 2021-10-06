In Q3 2021, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division continued its solid results, especially in Certified Pre-Owned transactions. The division delivered 4,460 total pre-owned units in Q3 2021 (-7.4% compared to Q3 2020). Of those total sales, 4,094 were certified pre-owned units, for a CPO penetration rate of 91.8% - the highest quarterly CPO penetration rate ever for Mercedes-Benz Canada, and an increase of 6.3 percentage points compared to Q3 2020.

Mercedes-Benz Vans achieved strong Q3 results and maintained positive YTD growth compared to 2020 (+10.1%). In Q3 2021, the division retailed 1,469 vans, almost exactly in line with Q3 2020 sales (-0.1%).

"In the face of ongoing industry-wide supply chain challenges, the Mercedes-Benz Canada team has continued to deliver our high-demand vehicles to Canadian drivers," said Eva Wiese, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "We are excited to see the huge interest in the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, as well as continued strength in all SUV segments. The fourth quarter will herald the next chapter of Mercedes-Benz in Canada, with the arrival of our flagship electric sedan, the EQS 580 4MATIC, as well as other exciting vehicles Canadian drivers will love."

SALES Q3 YTD Totals 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Mercedes-Benz Vehicles 8,223 9,420 -12.7 24,434 22,282 +9.2 Mercedes-Benz Vans 1,469 1,471 -0.1 3,788 3,440 +10.1 TOTAL 9,692 10,891 -11.7 28,222 25,722 +9.7

