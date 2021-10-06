Oct 06, 2021, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network today announced solid Q3 2021 sales results. In the face of continued supply chain challenges impacting the entire automotive industry, in Q3 2021 the company delivered sales of 9,692 passenger vehicles and vans (-11.7% compared to Q3 2020). Mercedes-Benz Canada has now delivered year-over-year growth of 9.7% compared to the first three quarters of 2020.
In Q3 2021, Mercedes-Benz Canada retailed 8,223 passenger cars and luxury light trucks (-12.7% compared to Q3 2020). This total included 5,402 SUVs, compared to 2,821 passenger cars. This means that in Q3 2021, SUV sales represented 66% of total sales, compared to 34% representing passenger cars. The athletic GLC SUV continued to resonate with Canadian consumers and led in overall Q3 2021 volume, while the luxurious GLE SUV was a close second in total Q3 2021 volume. Growth leaders in the quarter included the rugged yet refined GLB SUV (+67.5% compared to Q3 2020), as well as the second-generation GLA, which continues to resonate with Canadian drivers (+14.0% compared to Q3 2020). Q3 2021 also saw strong sales performances on the passenger car side, from the ongoing volume leader C-Class sedan to the ever-popular E-Class wagon. Mercedes-Benz Canada is also pleased to report significant sales of the all-new, sophisticated S-Class luxury sedan (+120.4% compared to Q3 2020).
In Q3 2021, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division continued its solid results, especially in Certified Pre-Owned transactions. The division delivered 4,460 total pre-owned units in Q3 2021 (-7.4% compared to Q3 2020). Of those total sales, 4,094 were certified pre-owned units, for a CPO penetration rate of 91.8% - the highest quarterly CPO penetration rate ever for Mercedes-Benz Canada, and an increase of 6.3 percentage points compared to Q3 2020.
Mercedes-Benz Vans achieved strong Q3 results and maintained positive YTD growth compared to 2020 (+10.1%). In Q3 2021, the division retailed 1,469 vans, almost exactly in line with Q3 2020 sales (-0.1%).
"In the face of ongoing industry-wide supply chain challenges, the Mercedes-Benz Canada team has continued to deliver our high-demand vehicles to Canadian drivers," said Eva Wiese, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "We are excited to see the huge interest in the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, as well as continued strength in all SUV segments. The fourth quarter will herald the next chapter of Mercedes-Benz in Canada, with the arrival of our flagship electric sedan, the EQS 580 4MATIC, as well as other exciting vehicles Canadian drivers will love."
|
SALES
|
Q3
|
YTD Totals
|
2021
|
2020
|
%
|
2021
|
2020
|
%
|
Mercedes-Benz Vehicles
|
8,223
|
9,420
|
-12.7
|
24,434
|
22,282
|
+9.2
|
Mercedes-Benz Vans
|
1,469
|
1,471
|
-0.1
|
3,788
|
3,440
|
+10.1
|
TOTAL
|
9,692
|
10,891
|
-11.7
|
28,222
|
25,722
|
+9.7
About Mercedes-Benz Canada
Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,050 people in 17 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 35,396 vehicles in 2020. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the seventh consecutive year.
Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca.
For further information: Zakary Paget, (647) 267-5932, [email protected]
