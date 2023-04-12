The GLE SUV continued to resonate with Canadian consumers and led in overall Q1 2023 volume, with 1,319 total units retailed (SUV and Coupe combined). Growth leaders in the SUV segment included: the rugged yet refined GLB SUV (+96.1% compared to Q1 2022); the compact GLA SUV (+64.4% compared to Q1 2022) and the powerful, premium GLS SUV (+19.8% compared to Q1 2022). On the passenger side, consumers were excited by the all-new C-Class sedan, which led all passenger cars with 565 units retailed (+328% compared to Q1 2022). Another top performer was the CLA Coupe (+150.7% compared to Q1 2022).

In Q1 2023, Mercedes-Benz Canada set a new quarterly sales record for Mercedes-EQ vehicles. Led by the EQB SUV (136 units retailed), the company retailed a total of 332 Mercedes-EQ units, with major growth expected throughout the year as more models become available and additional inventory enters the market.

In Q1 2023, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division delivered 3,399 total pre-owned units (-2.6% compared to Q1 2022). Of those total sales 3,280 were certified pre-owned (CPO) units (+1.2% compared to Q1 2022), for a Q1 2023 CPO penetration rate of 96.5%.

Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada retailed 1,642 units overall in Q1 2023 (-1.3% compared to Q1 2022), including 1,490 Sprinter vans and 152 Metris vans.

"The start of 2023 has brought encouraging signs that momentum is building as we launch into the 'Year of Mercedes-EQ," said Andreas Tetzloff, CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "While challenges still exist, we have seen continued growth in key brands, including Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ. We now have five unique Mercedes-EQ vehicles in the Canadian market, with more on the way, and I want to thank our dealer network and employees for their continued efforts in preparing for our all-electric future. I look forward to another strong quarter ahead."

SALES Q1 YTD Totals 2023 2022 % 2023 2022 % Mercedes-Benz Vehicles 6,190 6,270 -1.3 6,190 6,270 -1.3 Mercedes-Benz Vans 1,642 1,664 -1.3 1,642 1,664 -1.3 TOTAL 7,832 7,934 -1.3 7,832 7,934 -1.3



