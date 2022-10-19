The 2022 Mercedes-Benz Emerging Leaders Award recipients are:

Lauren Tedesco , Senior Vice-President, Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association

, Senior Vice-President, Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association Racheal Awe , Vice President and Chief of Staff, Office of the CEO, Canadian Tire Corporation

, Vice President and Chief of Staff, Office of the CEO, Canadian Tire Corporation Nurin Thawer , AVP, Portfolio Management & Enterprise Planning, Canadian Tire Corporation

, AVP, Portfolio Management & Enterprise Planning, Canadian Tire Corporation Roanne Weyermars , Vice President Public Affairs, Communications and Equity Diversity & Inclusion, Coast Capital Savings

, Vice President Public Affairs, Communications and Equity Diversity & Inclusion, Coast Capital Savings Jane Hung , AVP, Corporate Development, Definity Financial Corporation

, AVP, Corporate Development, Definity Financial Corporation Natalia Larrea Brito , Director, Euroconsult US

, Director, Euroconsult US Dr. Angie Clarke , Associate Vice-President, Academic and Student Affairs, Marine Institute of Memorial University

, Associate Vice-President, Academic and Student Affairs, Marine Institute of Shelly-Ann Rampersad , Vice President, Clinical Operations, Maple Corporation

, Vice President, Clinical Operations, Tehsin Jaffer , Lead, Global Youth Engagement, Plan International Canada

, Lead, Global Youth Engagement, Plan International Canada Caroline Tutakiewicz , Senior Director, Fraud and Security Risk Management, RBC

, Senior Director, Fraud and Security Risk Management, RBC Nupi Zubair , Vice President Direct Investing Acquisition & Distribution, TD Bank

, Vice President Direct Investing Acquisition & Distribution, TD Bank Simone Harrington , Vice President, Institute for Better Health, Trillium Health Partners

, Vice President, Institute for Better Health, Trillium Health Partners Dr. Sabine Kuss , Assistant Professor, University of Manitoba ; Associate Editor, Electrochemical Science Advances (Wiley)

, Assistant Professor, ; Associate Editor, Electrochemical Science Advances (Wiley) Raman Dhaliwal , Associate Vice-President (Administration), University of Manitoba ; Executive Director, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba

In September 2022, Mercedes-Benz Canada hosted two inspirational events to celebrate and inspire exceptional women. On September 21, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Emerging Leaders Award recipients participated in a She's Mercedes retreat that included: a workshop with Wellness Leader & Life coach Eva Redpath to focus on personal goal-setting and achievement; a Style Masterclass by celebrity stylist and fashion consultant Julianne Costigan; and a professional headshot photoshoot with Erin Leydon.

On September 22, the first-ever WXN Emerging Leaders' Summit presented by Mercedes-Benz offered high-achieving women a full day of professional and personal development opportunities. Themed "Driven by Purpose," this engaging day included a powerful keynote from professional racecar driver Demi Chalkias (featured in the latest She's Mercedes x Mercedes-AMG campaign), as well as a series of presentations and conversations designed to address topics that professional women identified as their biggest challenges, opportunities and areas of interest.

"Mercedes-Benz Canada is proud of its longstanding partnership with WXN and our shared goal to put more women in the driver's seat. We can't wait to celebrate this diverse group of women, who exemplify intelligence, grit and impactful leadership, while pushing boundaries and opening new doors for themselves and for others."

- Andreas Tetzloff, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada

"Our long-lasting partnership with Mercedes-Benz is vital to the way we fuel the next generation of professional women as they rise as leaders within their organizations and communities. I'm proud of the passion, purpose and accomplishments achieved by this year's winners, just as I'm proud of the difference we're making through this partnership to not only show young, professional women what's possible but also help them take real steps to realize their goals."

- Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN

About She's Mercedes

As part of its commitment to female advancement, Mercedes-Benz supports She's Mercedes, a platform which connects, inspires and empowers women who are at the top of their game. It is intended to serve as a network for successful women—a catalyst for great conversations, a forum for developing new ideas, and a space to connect likeminded women who have the will to forge and define their own path. This mindset was embodied in the past by the visionary automotive pioneer Bertha Benz. As a source of inspiration and business partner to her husband Carl Benz, Bertha was the first person to undertake a long-distance journey in a motorized vehicle; by doing so, she laid the foundation for a whole new industry and paved the way for the Mercedes-Benz success story.

To learn more about the She's Mercedes platform, please visit https://www.mercedes-benz.ca/en/shesmercedes.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ passenger vehicles, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 59 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 36,240 vehicles in 2021. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the eighth consecutive year.

