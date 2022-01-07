2021: Year in Review

Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network team continued to work tirelessly throughout 2021 to ensure that every dealership could protect customer and employee health while continuing to deliver the very best customer experience. Despite the challenging circumstances and ongoing global supply constraints, customer demand remained strong.

In 2021, SUVs continued to make up the majority of overall sales, with a total of 22,572 units retailed, compared to 8,671 passenger cars. This means that in 2021, SUVs accounted for 72% of Mercedes-Benz Canada sales, compared to 28% for passenger cars. Standout sales performances were seen throughout the company's remarkable SUV lineup: the refined GLE SUV, which was the top-selling vehicle of the year (+6.2% compared to 2020); the solid, sporty GLB SUV, which clearly continued to resonate with Canadian drivers (+56.3% compared to 2020); and the iconic G-Wagon, for which major demand was matched by increased supply (+47.8% compared to 2020). On the passenger car side, high volumes came from the C-Class sedan, which remained the top-selling passenger car model, as well as models including the A-Class sedan and CLA. Mercedes-Benz Canada is also proud that some of its most prestigious nameplates saw sales increases, including the all-new flagship S-Class sedan (+29.1% compared to 2020).

2021 was another record-setting year for the Pre-Owned division, which hit milestones including the best sales month of all time (March 2021, when the company retailed 1,800 pre-owned vehicles) and six consecutive months achieving a CPO penetration rate above 90% (May – October 2021). Overall, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 16,795 pre-owned units in 2021, representing a 9.8% increase compared to 2020. In 2021, Mercedes-Benz Canada also continued to achieve success with the Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program, hitting five record months (March, May, August, September, October), including the best CPO sales month in Mercedes-Benz Canada's history (March 2021, when the company retailed 1,606 CPO units). In 2021, Mercedes-Benz Canada achieved its highest year-end CPO penetration rate ever at 89.9%, a 3.5 percentage point increase over the previous record year in 2020.

In 2021, Mercedes-Benz Vans again achieved strong results. In total, the Vans team delivered 4,997 vehicles. While a slight decrease compared to 2020 (-3.3%), this was a positive achievement and a reflection of global supply challenges rather than customer demand. The Vans unit anticipates a strong 2022 with healthy sales of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo vans.

Q4 2021 Highlights

In Q4 2021, the company retailed 6,809 SUVs and passenger cars (-14.3% compared to Q4 2020). Standouts in this quarter included the G-Wagon on the SUV side (+109.4% compared to Q4 2020) as well as strong performances throughout the passenger car segment, from the S-Class sedan (+56.3% compared to Q4 2020) to the sporty CLA (+26.0% compared to Q4 2020).

In Q4 2021, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division maintained its strong 2021 results by delivering 3,938 pre-owned units, of which 3,513 were CPO. This means that in Q4 2021, Mercedes-Benz Canada achieved a CPO penetration rate of 89.2% (a 2.5 percentage point increase compared to Q4 2020).

Mercedes-Benz Vans retailed 1,209 units in Q4 2021, compared to 1,727 units in Q4 2020 (-29.9%).

Quote

"2021 was another year that tested our teams and national dealer network to deliver creative solutions for our customers in a safe environment, and I'm proud of what we achieved together. We experienced strong growth in Canada with our Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG and G-Class specialty brands, and this strong demand will give us the momentum we need as we accelerate into a new electric era. Customer interest is high for our upcoming lineup of Mercedes-EQ vehicles, from the EQS 580 4MATIC sedan to the family-friendly EQB SUV, and we look forward to working closely with all of our partners to begin this next electric chapter in our storied history."

- Eva Wiese, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada

SALES Q4 Year-End Totals 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Mercedes-Benz Vehicles 6,809 7,947 -14.3 31,243 30,229 3.4 Mercedes-Benz Vans 1,209 1,727 -29.9 4,997 5,167 -3.3 TOTAL 8,018 9,674 -17.1 36,240 35,396 2.4

