Both the 2023 EQE 350 4MATIC sedan and 2023 EQE 500 4MATIC sedan are equipped with an electric drivetrain (eATS) on the front and rear axle. The electric motors are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM). With the PSM, the rotor of the AC motor is fitted with permanent magnets and therefore does not need to be supplied with power. The advantages of this design include high power density, high efficiency and high power constancy. The motor on the rear axle is particularly powerful due to its six-phase design: it has two windings with three phases each.



Compared to the luxury EQS sedan, the EQE sedan features a slightly shorter wheelbase, shorter overhangs and more recessed flanks, carrying the concept of the business sedan into the future. Sensual Purity is reflected in generously modelled surfaces, reduced joints and seamless transitions. The overhangs and the front end are kept short, the rear provides the dynamic accent with a sharp rear spoiler. Flush with the outer edge of the body, the 19- to 21-inch wheels, together with a pronounced muscular shoulder section, give the EQE an athletic character.



The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE 4MATIC+ sedan offers a performance-oriented drive concept with two electric motors. The powerful electric drivetrain (eATS), with a motor on each of the axles, also offers fully variable all-wheel drive, which optimally transmits the drive power to the asphalt under all driving conditions. The power spectrum boasts 460 kW (617 hp) and 701 lb-ft of torque. In RACE START, horsepower and torque is increased to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque for a limited period of time.

The EQE sedan will be offered as a base model along with two optional trim lines. The Mercedes-AMG EQE sedan will also be offered as a base model, along with one optional trim line. Standard on the Mercedes-AMG EQE 4MATIC+ sedan is the AMG DYNAMIC Plus Package. One of the many features included in this package is the AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE, providing drivers and passengers alike an emotional soundscape.

Product Highlights:

EQE 350 4MATIC Sedan: $85,6004 EQE 500 4MATIC Sedan: $95,0005 Mercedes-AMG EQE 4MATIC+ Sedan: $121,5006 Standard MB-Tex upholstery

288 hp and 564 lb-ft of torque

12.3 inch LED instrument cluster + 12.8 inch OLED media display

Two trim levels: Exclusive and Pinnacle Trim

HEPA filter available as premium option Standard Leather upholstery

402 hp and 633 lb-ft of torque

12.3 inch LED instrument cluster + 12.8 inch OLED media display

Two trim levels: Exclusive and Pinnacle Trim

HEPA filter and hyperscreen available as premium option Mercedes-AMG seats with individual graphics and special seat covers in ARTICO man-made leather with MICROCUT microfiber and red decorative topstitching

ARTICO MICROCUT microfiber topstitching Maximum of 677 hp with a maximum of 738 lb-ft of torque with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package

12.3 inch LED instrument cluster + 12.8 inch OLED media display

HEPA filter and hyperscreen available as premium option

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ passenger vehicles, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 59 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 34,316 vehicles in 2022.

1 Does not include dealer fees (Freight/PDI, admin, EHF tires, filters, batteries, AC levy or applicable provincial fees), vehicle licensing, insurance or registration, or taxes.

