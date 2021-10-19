The primary use of the technology allows dealership service technicians to wear the HoloLens 2 headset – an untethered, self-contained holographic device - to work hands-free. Whether simply inspecting a vehicle to make decisions about body repair or to solve more complex situations that require a collaborative diagnostic plan, the technician can share real-time views and sounds of the vehicle while talking with Mercedes-Benz technical specialists located across Canada and around the world. Sophisticated technical precision is critical given that Mercedes-Benz vehicles are now built with more than 100 million lines of software code - significantly more than the Space Shuttle, an F-35 fighter jet and a pacemaker combined.

With Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist, the remote technical specialists work with the onsite technicians in an immersive mixed reality environment and can share intricate 3D images and holograms, see where changes need to be made, annotate the visual information, add documents, and insert instructions to highlight which areas to focus on. This invaluable insight and technological guidance helps complete complex maintenance issues more quickly, and the remote specialists do not need to travel to lend their specialized expertise, let alone leave their office.

Mercedes-Benz Virtual Remote Support provides several benefits:

Enhances the overall experience for Mercedes-Benz drivers by providing the fastest and most precise servicing turnaround, getting their Mercedes-Benz vehicles back on the road to enjoy

Decreases the time it takes to resolve maintenance questions, increasing the productivity of dealer technicians and allowing for more efficient flow of operations at service bays

Reduces the cost and environmental footprint of technical specialists physically travelling to dealerships across the country, without eliminating the important collaboration between remote and onsite technical experts

Mercedes-Benz Canada is piloting additional use cases to leverage the potential of the technology, including supporting in-depth training programs and further mastering the complexity of the vehicles through video, 3D images and more. Providing step-by-step visual instructions will help accelerate on-the-job learning and offer skill-building initiatives that target specific gaps, while helping recruit the next generation of highly skilled service technicians to the three-pointed star.

Quotes

"This technology represents a paradigm shift in the automotive industry and how Mercedes-Benz Canada serves its drivers. Our collaboration with Microsoft Canada and the use of Microsoft HoloLens 2 and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist is already benefiting drivers and dealers by reducing servicing time and costs, freeing up service bay space and most importantly, getting drivers back in their Mercedes-Benz vehicles and on the road again. What's most exciting is that this is just the beginning – we are continuously testing new applications to further improve the training opportunities and further master the complexity of our amazing new models."

- Nikhil Ondhia, Vice President, Customer Services, Mercedes-Benz Canada

"I've already experienced firsthand how Microsoft HoloLens 2 and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist are game-changers. It's like having the right expert over your shoulder the minute you need them. Since deploying this technology in July we are getting cars back to the owners—diagnosed, fixed, and ready to roll - in a fraction of the time. I'm also excited about the comprehensive, 3D training sessions we will have access to. All of this helps us deliver the best possible customer experience with the most efficient and quality service possible."

- Joseph Lagrasta, Shop Foreman, Mercedes-Benz Brampton

"Our collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Canada demonstrates how transformative technology is empowering frontline workers. With Microsoft HoloLens 2 and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist, Mercedes-Benz Canada has seen rapid time to value, moving from proof of concept in the US to broad deployment across Canada in under a year. This solution has disrupted the automotive industry, improving the services and repair timelines Mercedes-Benz Canada provides for its customers."

- Sherief Ibrahim, General Manager, Business Applications, Microsoft Canada

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,050 people in 17 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 35,396 vehicles in 2020. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the seventh consecutive year.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca.

