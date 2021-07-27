Mercedes-EQ drivers can look forward to innovations including:

Seamless Charging Across Canada

At launch, Mercedes-EQ drivers will have access to more than 4,900 public charging ports across Canada, making up more than half of the country's networked public charging ports. Through a strategic partnership with ChargePoint, drivers will have access to places to charge with ChargePoint, FLO® and other charging providers in Canada. In an industry first, the Mercedes me Charge ecosystem can also provide drivers access to an additional network of more than 2,400 semi-public ports on the ChargePoint network that reside in access-controlled environments like workplaces, shopping malls and hotels. This will ensure that Mercedes-EQ drivers have easy access to charging stations for daily commutes as well as for longer road trips. This combination of public and semi-public access spread across multiple partners will give Mercedes-EQ drivers seamless access to the Mercedes me Charge network throughout Canada, making cross-country trips easy and worry-free. This is also just the beginning - additional network partners will join the service after launch, ensuring coverage will continue to grow as Mercedes-EQ expands its electric portfolio. This charging infrastructure will also serve future Mercedes-Benz PHEV drivers.

By the end of 2021, Mercedes me Charge customers will benefit from Plug & Charge functionality, allowing for a seamless, convenient charging process. Simply open the flap, plug in and the current immediately starts flowing without any further customer interactions. Plug & Charge will be a significant enhancement to the EQS charging feature-set, which also allows drivers to enable charging via MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) on the vehicle's media display, through the Mercedes me App or by using the Mercedes me Charge card.

Industry-Leading Charging Technology – Convenience and Clean Energy

Provided by ChargePoint, Mercedes me Charge simplifies the process of finding, using and paying for charging sessions from a smartphone app and from inside the vehicle using MBUX.

Payment

Once an EQS driver creates their Mercedes me account and activates their Mercedes me Charge service, they automatically gain access to find, use and pay for all charging opportunities available to them, without having to set up an account with each network, subscribe to additional services or carry various charging cards. Mercedes me Charge customers also benefit from the integrated payment function, which allows for automatic payment. The customer chooses the preferred payment method only once. Customers will be able to use their Mercedes me App, in-car navigation system, or tap their Mercedes me Charge card to authenticate and pay at any of the charging stations available. Every charging session is then automatically debited – including in the United States. The individual charging transactions are clearly listed in a monthly invoice.

Navigation

Navigation with Electric Intelligence plans the fastest and most convenient route for drivers, including charging stops, and reacts dynamically to traffic jams, changes to driving style and even how busy a particular charging station will be in-real time, or in advance of the trip. A new feature of the EQS is a visual cue in the MBUX infortainment system that shows whether the available battery capacity is sufficient to return to the starting point without charging. Customers can utilize the Mercedes me App, now with EV-specific functions in conjunction with Mercedes me Charge, such as a filter option that helps refine search results according to availability, access method and level of charge/charging speed provided. The estimated charging costs per charging session along planned routes can also be calculated and reflected to the driver.

Clean energy

Green power, more specifically electricity from renewable resources, is a significant factor in the lifecycle of an electric car as a means of avoiding CO 2 emissions. The CO 2 footprint of a battery-electric vehicle is largely comprised of the energy provided to the vehicle during its use by the customer and is dependent on how that energy is produced. It is difficult to discern whether a public charging station sources green electricity or electricity from non-renewable resources. Because of this, Mercedes-Benz utilizes a proprietary Green Charging feature which ensures that an equivalent amount of electricity from renewable resources is fed into the grid for charging electric vehicles. This creates more demand for renewable energy which promotes further development of green power sources. Mercedes-Benz therefore provides Green Charging at public charging points in the Mercedes me Charge network. This Green Charging initiative will be an integral part of Mercedes me Charge in Canada.

In Canada, the EQS comes with three years of Mercedes me Charge and Green Charging.

Best-in-Class At-Home Charging

Mercedes-Benz Canada has partnered with FLO and Qmerit to provide a premium home charging experience. Based in Québec City, FLO designs and manufactures industry-leading EV charging solutions and is Canada's leader in EV charging. The FLO Home X5 includes smart charging features (automatic updates, programmable charging times, etc.), an exclusive carbon finish to its NEMA 4X aluminum die-cast shell and a 4-year limited warranty for customers. Designed and manufactured in Canada, this premium home charging station is built and certified to sustain temperatures down to -40°C.

Qmerit provides home charging installation services, and is a trusted and experienced partner to automakers and charging companies in both Canada and the U.S. The online experience is seamless for the customer, allowing for a quick step-by-step process in which the customer can take a few photos and receive a quote, without even being visited by an electrician. Customers will also have flexible and straightforward lease and financing options through Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Canada (MBFS Canada). In addition to leasing or financing their Mercedes-EQ vehicle through MBFS Canada (on approved credit), customers will be able to opt to finance their home charging station through MBFS Canada.

EQS - the pinnacle of modern electric luxury

With a range of around 700 kilometers (WLTP)1 and an output of up to 516 hp, the highly sophisticated powertrain of the EQS exceeds every expectation of a progressive electric sedan in the flagship S-Class segment. The new battery for the EQS has a usable energy content of 107.8 kWh, which sets standards in terms of performance, efficiency and charging capacity. Furthermore, high charging currents can be maintained for long periods of time through temperature and charging management. The EQS can be charged with up to 200 kW at DC fast charging stations, with the ability to add an additional 300 kilometers (WLTP) of range in just 15 minutes. At home, the EQS can be conveniently charged with a home charger connected to 240V AC.

Quotes

"Mercedes-Benz Canada is pairing the exciting upcoming Mercedes-EQ product lineup with the very best electric ecosystem, so Mercedes-EQ drivers can experience peace of mind and convenience on their electric driving journey. Through partnerships with established charging experts, Mercedes me Charge offers drivers widespread charging coverage from coast-to-coast, along with seamless navigation and green charging options. Whether at-home or on Canadian roads, Mercedes-EQ drivers will experience modern electric luxury every step of the way."

- Eva Wiese, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada

"Canada is a significant and highly anticipated market for Mercedes-Benz when it comes to the new Mercedes-EQ sub-brand. That is why our Canadian charging strategy is so comprehensive. Mercedes-EQ drivers in Canada can look forward to a sizable and rapidly expanding public and semi-public charging station infrastructure that will allow them to travel easily across Canada. With the many cutting-edge innovations within Mercedes me Charge, customers will also be able to enjoy an experience that is convenient and sustainable."

- Nico Dettmer, Global Head of Business Development Charging and Partnerships, Mercedes-Benz

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,050 people in 17 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 35,396 vehicles in 2020. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the seventh consecutive year.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca

_____________________ 1 EPA range not yet determined

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

For further information: Zakary Paget, (647) 267-5932, [email protected]

Related Links

www.mercedes-benz.ca

