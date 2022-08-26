In his new role as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada, Tetzloff (50) will assume overall responsibility for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Benz vans. He will lead Mercedes-Benz Canada's 250 employees and a nationwide network of 59 authorized dealerships.

Tetzloff joined Mercedes-Benz AG in 1992. He held several positions in own retail, including Commercial Director responsible for HR and Finance in Frankfurt (among other positions), before then becoming sales director in Berlin in 2008. After serving as Managing Director of Porsche in Hamburg from 2011-2014, Tetzloff gained deep entrepreneurial experience as Managing Director of one of the largest dealer groups in Germany from 2015-2019, before returning to Mercedes-Benz Own Retail as Sales Director, Rhine-Main (the largest sales territory in Germany). In this role Tetzloff was also responsible for sales of new passenger cars own retail Germany and business development. Since March 2022, Tetzloff has been leading Mercedes-Benz Russia.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 59 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 36,240 vehicles in 2021. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the eighth consecutive year.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

For further information: Zakary Paget, (647) 267-5932, [email protected]