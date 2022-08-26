Aug 26, 2022, 09:30 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Group AG today announced that Andreas Tetzloff has been appointed President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada, effective October 1, 2022. Tetzloff succeeds Eva Wiese, who has been appointed Managing Director (CEO) of Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions GmbH, effective October 1, 2022.
"On behalf of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Mercedes-Benz Cars North America, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Eva for the great work she has done to deliver on our strategic objectives in Canada. Eva's collaborative approach has helped manage the business through an extremely volatile environment, including COVID-19, inventory shortages and supply chain complications. Eva has also established a strong and trusting relationship with our national dealer network, who will continue to be the driving force of change as we move to a fully electric and digital future," said Dimitris Psillakis, Head of Marketing and Sales, Mercedes-Benz Cars North America and CEO of MBUSA. "We are thrilled to welcome Andreas to Canada to build on the strong foundation in place. His vast retail and sales experience will serve Mercedes-Benz Canada's customers and dealer network well as we continue to focus on leading in electric, while pairing our highly desirable luxury products with a seamless customer journey."
In his new role as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada, Tetzloff (50) will assume overall responsibility for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Benz vans. He will lead Mercedes-Benz Canada's 250 employees and a nationwide network of 59 authorized dealerships.
Tetzloff joined Mercedes-Benz AG in 1992. He held several positions in own retail, including Commercial Director responsible for HR and Finance in Frankfurt (among other positions), before then becoming sales director in Berlin in 2008. After serving as Managing Director of Porsche in Hamburg from 2011-2014, Tetzloff gained deep entrepreneurial experience as Managing Director of one of the largest dealer groups in Germany from 2015-2019, before returning to Mercedes-Benz Own Retail as Sales Director, Rhine-Main (the largest sales territory in Germany). In this role Tetzloff was also responsible for sales of new passenger cars own retail Germany and business development. Since March 2022, Tetzloff has been leading Mercedes-Benz Russia.
Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 59 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 36,240 vehicles in 2021. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the eighth consecutive year.
