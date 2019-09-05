Mercedes-Benz breaks new ground in Etobicoke

In line with MAR2020 design principles, Mercedes-Benz Etobicoke will combine cutting-edge architecture with advanced technologies to create an environment in which the consumer leads every interaction. For example, depending on individual preferences and requirements, purchasing conversations might take place in any number of shared, multi-use spaces within the facility (e.g. lounge area, bar table, closed office, etc.) Throughout the dealership, multiple digital touchpoints will assist staff in offering mobile, interactive, and personalized customer service.

The 95,900-square-foot facility will occupy a 6-acre site at the southeast corner of The Queensway and The East Mall, within easy access of two of the Greater Toronto Area's busiest highways, the Gardiner Expressway and Highway 427. Three dedicated showrooms will provide visitors with immersive Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, and Mercedes-Benz Vans brand experiences. The three showrooms have each been designed to have a brand-specific look and feel, with gallery-inspired spaces that highlight the company's extensive product lineup. Additional features will include 37 service bays and at least 22 electric vehicle charging stations (20 level 2 chargers, with two level 3 chargers planned). In Canada, Richard Zeigler Architects are responsible for adapting the dealership's design, which was originally conceived of by GRAFT in collaboration with the TRIAD creative agency as part of a two-stage international competition.

"When companies like Mercedes-Benz recognize the opportunity of growing their business in our community, it helps to solidify Etobicoke-Lakeshore's status as a premier employment destination in the City of Toronto and to reinforce our community's continued economic prosperity," said Councillor Grimes.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and smart. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 49,758 vehicles in 2018. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the fifth consecutive year.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

For further information: Lindsay Archibald, 416-847-7563, lindsay.archibald@mercedes-benz.ca

Related Links

www.mercedes-benz.ca

