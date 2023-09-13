"'Illumina' is an inspiring choice for 2024 as Canadians embrace a sense of careful optimism for the future," said Kristen Gear, Lead Design & Colour Specialist, BeautiTone Paint and Home Products. "With 'Illumina', Canadians can create a space that feels both engaging and relaxing, a combination created in part by introducing a hint of red into the yellow."

Yellow, often associated with positivity and creativity, is the brightest colour on the visible spectrum, making it a typically bold paint choice. But the muted tones of the 2024 Colour of the Year make for a quieter rendition of the striking primary colour, inspiring a joyful sophistication that warmly invites guests into your home to escape a world of distractions and demands.

As we move into a new era of colour, "Illumina" is setting the stage for a new direction. The colour represents a shift forward, beyond the desire for simplicity and ease, and toward inspiration and renewal. The centrepiece of the BeautiTone 2024 Colour Trends, "Illumina" is one of seven beautiful hues in the 2024 colour palette, along with four supporting neutrals.

"The trend colour palette for 2024 evokes a sense of clarity, infused with organic and natural influences," said Gear. "These hues are beautifully paired with invigorating blues, poetic reds and a calming purple."

BeautiTone's 2024 Colour of the Year and Colour Trends palettes are available exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, and Home Hardware Building Centre locations across Canada. "Illumina" and other colours are available in BeautiTone's Designer, Signature, Pure and PRO paint lines.

For more information on "Illumina" or the 2024 Colour Trends palettes, visit your local store or learn more at homehardware.ca/en/colour-of-the-year.

BeautiTone Paint and Home Products Division

This Division of Home Hardware Stores Limited is headquartered in Burford, Ontario and is one of the most modern paint manufacturing facilities in North America. The Division distributes a full range of private label products, including BeautiTone paints and a wide range of aerosol and cleaning products. BeautiTone is the #1 Canadian-owned and Canadian-made retail paint brand, exclusively sold at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre and Home Hardware Building Centre stores across Canada. BeautiTone includes Designer, Signature, Pure, Wood-Shield, PRO and specialty products. BeautiTone has made top quality paints and home products since 1980, and by providing expert advice and designer results, has earned Home Hardware a reputation as Canada's Paint Experts. More information about BeautiTone and Home Hardware is available at homehardware.ca.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

