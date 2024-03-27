Unique program combines zero-percent medical equipment financing, clinic planning and design, hospital-trusted products and optimized supply ordering

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Medline Canada, Corporation, a leading manufacturer and distributor of healthcare supplies and equipment, announced today its new Physician Partner Program, a multi-faceted one-stop-shop offering designed to support physicians and clinic owners in evolving their current practice office or establishing a new one.

Based on decades of experience working with physicians and clinic owners, the Physician Partner Program combines zero-percent medical equipment financing, clinic planning and design, hospital-trusted products and optimized supply ordering.

The new program focuses on four pillars, offering various benefits to support profitable practice management and patient care. Highlights include:

Finance

0% equipment financing with supplies agreement

Flexible financing solutions directly with Medline

Workflow Optimization

Clinic planning and design for optimal patient flow and visit experience

Standardized product lists and efficient ordering tools

Products and Programs

Infection prevention solutions

Bio-hazardous materials handling and disposal program

Custom trays and surgical packs (for minor procedures)

Supply Efficiency

Global supply chain scale and agility

Network of national distribution centres for on-time delivery

"We see ourselves as trusted partners with physicians and clinic owners," says Dave Forte, Senior Vice President of Primary Care for Medline Canada. "We've based the Physician Partner Program on what we have learned from listening and responding to the needs of primary care facilities. The unique program allows us to become an extension of primary care practices so that physicians and staff can focus on what matters most – patient care."

Whether streamlining supply orders, overhauling business operations, or something in between, Medline Canada's new Physician Partner Program helps primary care physicians and clinic owners design long-term growth plans while enhancing patient experiences.

For more information, email Medline at [email protected] or visit: www.medline.ca/physician-partner

Medline Canada , Corporation

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allows us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products.

By applying our CARES values daily in all we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With 628 employees, including 115 dedicated sales and clinical professionals, and eight distribution centres across Canada, we are a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians from coast to coast – Together Improving Care™. For more information, visit: www.medline.ca

