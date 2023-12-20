Upon the completion of this acquisition, Medline will provide supplies, equipment and clinical services to all facets of Canadian Healthcare

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Medline Canada, Corporation, a leading healthcare supplies and equipment manufacturer and distributor, announced today that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Vancouver-based Sinclair Dental, Canada's largest independent, full-service dental supplies and equipment distributor. The closing of the proposed transaction is subject to receipt of regulatory approval under the Competition Act (Canada) and other customary closing conditions. It is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2024.

With 11 facilities coast to coast and a team of 530 focused on dentistry's increasingly technical requirements today, Sinclair Dental is renowned for its customer service and technical support, clinic design services and providing supplies and high-tech equipment and software from the world's leading manufacturers.

"Medline Canada is the country's fastest-growing medical supplies and equipment distributor, delivering value and great customer experiences across Canadian healthcare – primary care, long-term care, acute care, and home health," said Ernie Philip, President of Medline Canada. "With Sinclair Dental as a Medline company, we will be a leading player among Canadian dental suppliers. With a family-like culture and extreme focus on great customer experiences, the Sinclair Dental team will align very well with our CARES culture, sharing a passion for our purpose of Together Improving Care."

"After more than 50 years of providing quality products and premier services, Sinclair Dental has established itself as a leader and trusted provider to the Canadian dental market," said John Morrison, Chief Operating Officer of Sinclair Dental. "As a Medline company, we will fortify our position in the market for solid future growth and customer service excellence, in line with the vision of Sinclair Dental owners Goli Nowtash and the late Dr. Arjang Nowtash. We couldn't be more excited to continue our journey with Medline Canada and to build on our strong reputation in the dental industry."

As a leading supplies and equipment manufacturer and distributor, Medline Canada harnesses diversity, knowledge, agility and empathy to help customers deliver better healthcare outcomes – Together Improving Care™.

Medline Canada, Corporation

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allows us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products.

By applying our CARES values daily, in all that we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and wellbeing of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With more than 650 employees, including 125 dedicated sales and clinical professionals, and eight distribution centres across Canada, we are a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians from coast to coast – Together Improving Care™. For more information, visit: www.medline.ca

SOURCE Medline Canada, Corporation

For further information: John Quinn, Medline Canada, Corporation, [email protected]