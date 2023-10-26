TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Raza Bokhari, MD, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Medicus Pharma Ltd. ("Medicus" or the "Company") (TSXV: MDCX), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange and to open the market.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (TSXV:MDCX) is a clinical stage holding company focused on investing in and accelerating novel life sciences and bio-technology companies.

