OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - With regrets, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, will no longer visit The Pepper Pod: A Retreat Centre for Women Veterans, on March 13, 2024. She looks forward to visiting the centre at a later date.

About The Pepper Pod

The Pepper Pod is a retreat centre that serves, supports and inspires women in the Canadian veteran community with the goal of creating tightly knit tribes that support one another. The centre offers programs specifically designed for women veterans, giving them opportunities to connect through activities and events.

Find more information about The Pepper Pod

Stay connected: Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]; Sandra Perron, Founder and CEO, The Pepper Pod, [email protected]