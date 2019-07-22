Media Advisory - Transport Minister Garneau to visit Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

VANCOUVER, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will be in Vancouver and Victoria to make announcements associated with international trade, marine safety, and the Oceans Protection Plan.

Media are invited to attend the following events:



Date: July 23, 2019 Time: 10:45 am Information: National Trade Corridors Fund Location: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority Maintenance Building

955 Centennial Road (Access via Heatley Avenue)

Vancouver

***Please RSVP to jillian.glover@tc.gc.ca to gain access to secure port site.



Date: July 23, 2019 Time: 3:15 pm Information: Announcement about a maritime information system for coastal

communities as part of the Oceans Protection Plan Location: Delta Hotels Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort

100 Harbour Road

Victoria

Open to media.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

