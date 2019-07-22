Media Advisory - Transport Minister Garneau to visit Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia on Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Jul 22, 2019, 13:22 ET
VANCOUVER, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will be in Vancouver and Victoria to make announcements associated with international trade, marine safety, and the Oceans Protection Plan.
Media are invited to attend the following events:
Date:
July 23, 2019
Time:
10:45 am
Information:
National Trade Corridors Fund
Location:
Vancouver Fraser Port Authority Maintenance Building
955 Centennial Road (Access via Heatley Avenue)
Vancouver
Date:
July 23, 2019
Time:
3:15 pm
Information:
Announcement about a maritime information system for coastal
Location:
Delta Hotels Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort
100 Harbour Road
Victoria
Open to media.
