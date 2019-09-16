Media Advisory - RCMP participates in 2019 Cops for Cancer Tour de Golden Horseshoe

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Five members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Ontario will be taking part in the Cops for Cancer fundraising event starting today at Niagara Regional Police Service Headquarters.

The event, running from September 16th to 20th, will have our team do the 500 kilometer Cops for Cancer ride in the Niagara region. Cops for Cancer is a fundraising event where law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle across regions and engage communities on-route in raising money for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.

