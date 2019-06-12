Media Advisory - Presentation of the Michener Award and Michener-Deacon Fellowships

OTTAWA, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will host the presentation ceremony of the Michener Award for meritorious public service in journalism and the Michener-Deacon Fellowships for Investigative Journalism. The event will take place on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Rideau Hall.

2018 Michener Award Finalists

CBC-TV The Fifth Estate

The Waterloo Region Record

St. Catharines Standard

The Toronto Star / CBC News / Société Radio-Canada

The Telegraph-Journal

CBC North / APTN

Recognizing outstanding and unbiased public service in journalism, the award is presented to news organizations: newspapers, broadcasting stations and networks, news agencies, periodicals, magazines and online journalism sources.

2019 Michener-Deacon Fellowships for Investigative Journalism

Corbett Hancey

Greg Mercer

These fellowships were created to encourage excellence in investigative print, broadcast and online journalism. The winning fellows are expected to undertake a project that aspires to the criteria of the Michener Award, with emphasis on identifiable benefits for the public good, improvements in public policy, ethical standards, corporate governance or the lives of Canadians.

About the Michener Awards Foundation

The Michener Awards Foundation celebrates and promotes excellence in Canadian public service journalism. The Michener Award was launched in 1970, under the auspices of the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, Governor General from 1967 to 1974. For more information, visit www.michenerawards.ca.

