Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Gary Anandasangaree to Announce Funding for Partnership Between Brampton Tamil Seniors Association and Peel Aboriginal Network for Cultural Exchange Project

Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and Member of Parliament (Scarborough–Rouge Park) will announce funding for a partnership between the Brampton Tamil Seniors Association and the Peel Aboriginal Network for a cultural exchange project

BRAMPTON, ON, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Scarborough–Rouge Park), will announce funding for a partnership between the Brampton Tamil Seniors Association and the Peel Aboriginal Network for a cultural exchange project on Sunday. He will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Please note that the following details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Sunday, July 14, 2019

TIME:

4:30 p.m.

PLACE:

340 Vodden Street East

Brampton, Ontario

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

