Media Advisory - Northern Lights Show on Parliament Hill to Start at 9:30 p.m. in August
Jul 31, 2019, 08:00 ET
The Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill will start 30 minutes earlier starting August 1
OTTAWA, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - From Thursday, August 1 until the end of the month, the Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill will begin at 9:30 p.m. This free bilingual sound and light show is a thrilling thematic journey through Canada's history.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Thursday, August 1, 2019
TIME:
9:30 p.m.
PLACE:
Parliament Hill
111 Wellington Street
Ottawa, Ontario
